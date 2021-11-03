Jon Moxley's Wife And AEW Boss Share Support For Pro Wrestler As He Heads To Rehab
Jon Moxley is stepping away from AEW to go to rehab
AEW star Jon Moxley has been a near-constant presence in the wrestling world over the years, working both as a top star in his current company and his former employer, the WWE. Now, Moxley is stepping away from wrestling for a while and entering a rehab program to treat issues related to alcohol abuse. The news came from AEW boss Tony Khan, who supported the star on his big decision.
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley (real name Jonathan Good) would enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan broke the news to wrestling fans on Tuesday night, noting that he had the star’s blessing to share the news.
Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.November 3, 2021
Jon Moxley is beloved by wrestling fans far and wide, so it wasn’t a surprise that many sent their well-wishes. Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette, who also worked in WWE as Renee Young, showed support for her husband and thanked fans for the continued support of his decision.
Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️November 3, 2021
The decision for Jon Moxley to enter rehab impacts his current AEW schedule, as he was initially set to square off against Orange Cassidy on AEW: Dynamite as part of the world title eliminator tournament. The winner of the match would then advance to face Bryan Danielson in the finals scheduled for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. Moxley will presumably forfeit his position in the tournament and prioritize helping himself and others around him for the time being.
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette married back in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Nora, in July of 2021. News of Moxley seeking treatment for an alcohol addiction came shortly after the release of his autobiography, Mox. In one section, Moxley referenced the end of his run in the WWE and how dissatisfied he was with the position his character was put in. Moxley makes a brief mention of drinking while talking about how he felt towards the end of his run and how he told his wife while drinking that he intended to leave the WWE. He wrote (via Bleacher Report):
Jon Moxley, then wrestling as Dean Ambrose in the WWE, left the company in 2019. He then joined AEW and became the brand’s second AEW world champion. He held the title for 277 days and ever since has remained a major player in the brand and popular superstar with fans. Hopefully, he’ll take his time to recover and come back stronger than ever to pro wrestling.
AEW: Dynamite airs on TNT Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend hopes the best for Jon Moxley on his road to recovery and wishes his friends and family well during this time.
