WWE Wrestler Responds After John Oliver 'Flamed' Him For Not Going By His Real Name, And The Comments Couldn't Be More Wholesome

John Oliver makes a great point.

Shiloh Hill and John Oliver in a split image
(Image credit: A&E/HBO)

Typically, when John Oliver and his team at Last Week Tonight take aim at someone or something, they do so using humor and harsh truths. Up-and-coming WWE wrestler Shiloh Hill learned that recently, after the British talk show host "flamed" him for not wrestling under his actual name, which, admittedly, sounds way cooler. Hill's eventually issued a response, and there are a ton of positive comments from wrestling fans, who are glad Hill is receiving some mainstream attention.

If Hill's name isn't ringing any bells for readers eager for he highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 and other upcoming WWE events, they may not be watching the A&E series WWE LFG. Hill is one of the younger competitors on the roster, as he's still paying his dues by appearing at NXT live events and training with other WWE superstars and legends. Despite his relatively obscure status compared to other wrestlers in the company, Last Week Tonight took aim at Shiloh Hill for having a given name that's much cooler than his in-ring moniker. Fortunately, he got a kick out of it, as he reacted and shared the clip on X:

I would love to hear the story behind Thunder Justice Keck's name and express some disappointment that John Oliver is not actually named "Zippy Bookworm." All that aside, I have to wonder if Oliver or someone on staff is as big a fan of WWE as the host himself is of the Real Housewives' Salt Lake City spinoff, because this feels like such a deep cut to reference.

WWE fans clocked that but were mainly excited to see Shiloh Hill get some love on HBO. In fact, more than a few pointed out he was off the mark about appearing on British television and was actually seen on a program that can be streamed around the world if you have a Max subscription:

  • Bro you made [Last Week Tonight]! HBO show — The host, John Oliver was born , but recently became citizen of . More importantly, he’s a real one when it comes to being a wrestling fan. Keep kickin ass Shiloh! -@hackerhiker
  • Mainstream and aint even hit the main roster - @getolde
  • You made it on MAX. You famous bro -@elclass_king
  • WAIT YOUR REAL NAME IS THUNDER JUSTICE?!?? - @Tony_B999

Shiloh Hill's career could be positively impacted due to him going viral on X for being mentioned on Last Week Tonight, especially with WrestleMania 41 is only a week away. Perhaps this attention could be enough to land him some role in the festivities and maybe step in for an injured superstar like Kevin Owens, who will watch from the sidelines.

I think anything is possible, especially amidst concerns from wrestling fans that the build-up to WrestleMania 41 has been underwhelming. I'd imagine that's not something that anyone higher up in the WWE wants to hear, especially when it's hosting its biggest event of the year in Las Vegas. I'm sure Triple H and company will be looking to do whatever they can to get everyone hyped for it. On that note, if Shiloh Hill, John Oliver, possibly Jake Paul or anyone else can help out, they'll find a way to work them in.

Last Week Tonight airs on HBO on Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET, and WrestleMania 41 will stream on Peacock on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th. In short, it'll be a busy weekend for those who love both wrestling and biting political commentary, so strap in and rest up for this weekend!

