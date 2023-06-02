Jonathan And Drew Scott's Original Name For Their HGTV Show Just Became A Jeopardy Clue And I'm So Glad They Stuck With Property Brothers

If you enjoy HGTV then you almost certainly have spent at least a little time watching Drew and Jonathan Scott . The twins currently sit atop an ever-expanding home renovation and design empire, which all started with a little show called Property Brothers in 2011. Of all the cool things about the renovating Scott brothers one could know, though, something that many are likely unaware of is that the popular show was nearly called something else. Well, the original name for the series was just a Jeopardy! clue, and I’m really glad that they didn’t stick with that one.

What Was The Original Name For HGTV’s Property Brothers?

Anyone who’s watched Jeopardy! knows that the long-running game show is good for unearthing a wealth of information for those who like to play along at home. A recent episode featured some details about what would become the hit renovation series in the form of a clue, and Jonathan Scott was very willing to share it on his Instagram . Take a look!

A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) A photo posted by on

WOW. Alright, I’m going to go ahead and just assume that I speak for pretty much every one of their fans and say that I think these two definitely chose the right title for their show. I mean, come on. Bros Before Renos is just…icky. But, I can only imagine that trying to name a TV show, especially when you’ve never had one before, is incredibly difficult. In fact, it should come as no surprise that the basically terrible Bros Before Renos was one in a long line of potential show titles that the brothers considered before (blissfully) settling on Property Brothers.

It was during a 2021 interview that the Scott boys revealed that they came up with several possible titles, with choices like Brothers in Business (boring), Builder Brothers (maybe), and Bungalow Brothers (I’d watch that…) also being among their options. They also revealed that Drew, initially, hated the name Property Brothers , because he thought it would make them easy to replace with any other renovating bros that HGTV might find, should executives think that the twins weren’t quite working out.

Luckily, despite the fact that each brother admits they were “bad” at hosting when they first started , the duo didn’t have to worry about being replaced. Not only do they know how to work well together with “a no b.s. policy,” but they pretty soon got the hang of being their real selves on camera, which has led to them being the stars they are today.

And, from that one, easily-could-have-been-poorly-named show, fans have gotten a very expansive franchise of spinoffs over the years. This includes shows like Celebrity IOU, Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: At Home, and Property Brothers: Forever Home, among many others. So, the name they chose absolutely worked out for them.