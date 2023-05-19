Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Reveals Hilariously Awkward Time Drew Left Homeowner In 'Mortified Shock'

The concept of “reality TV” often brings to mind the hyper-dramatic worlds of the Real Housewives franchise or the Kardashian family, but HGTV’s spinoff-spawning hit Property Brothers is probably a better example of reality than the other two. (Although anyone who’d hate constantly working with their sibling may beg to differ.) Drew and Jonathan Scott have been crushing it in the home renovation game for over a decade now, and built up a wildly successful production studio bearing their name during that time. But just because viewers are always seeing the brothers smiling on TV, at least when they’re not suffering losses on Brother vs. Brother, that doesn’t mean their experiences with each and every homeowner have been all happiness. Sometimes things led to — dun-dun-dunnn — Drew Scott leaving a woman shocked and mortified.

Speaking with THR about a wide range of topics encompassing many aspects of their career and personal lives, the duo were asked about any instances from their TV efforts where the homeowners were left upset by something or another. And after mentioning an example that will appear lower down, Jonathan Scott talked about the time ol' Drew unwittingly blew up an expecting mother's pregnancy secret. Here's how they explained the hilariously awkward situation:

Jonathan: Drew started rubbing the tummy of a homeowner and said, 'And that’s not the only reveal we’ve got. Right?' She hadn’t told anybody she was pregnant yet … the mortified shock of this woman!

Drew started rubbing the tummy of a homeowner and said, 'And that’s not the only reveal we’ve got. Right?' She hadn’t told anybody she was pregnant yet … the mortified shock of this woman! Drew: For the record, I asked our team, and they said everybody knew. I didn’t realize they meant our crew, not the family.

I can only imagine that everyone involved wished they had an adjacent room to step into while closing the door behind them. For one, it's just genuinely not the best move in the world to address a woman's pregnancy to her face for the first time by rubbing her tum-tum. They could have been the only two people around, and it would still be a nope.

And then to tack on the fact that nobody else in her family was aware of the news yet, that just takes it over the top in a "hide my head behind my hands for so long that I forget what the sun looks like" kind of way. Though I do like to think, if the cameras had been rolling in the moment, that Drew would have looked right into it with this expression.

(Image credit: HGTV)

That's probably the kind of story that they'll never have two of, for all the right reasons. Drew Scott has amusingly blocked his own son's face on social media, so he does know a thing or two about the importance of personal privacy. But maybe the above story happened before he became a parent.

Before ribbing Drew for leaking people's pregnancies, Jonathan Scott brought up this story about a homeowner getting unexpectedly emotional about the updates that were made. In his words:

There was one who was fixated on the original finishes of their kitchen — tile counters that hadn’t been touched since the ’80s. The husband’s like, 'It’s time.' So, the reveal happens, and immediately it’s, 'Well, I don’t know what was wrong with the other counters.' I had to stop production. I didn’t understand. I was like, 'It’ll change your life and how you use this space.' She’s just bawling. It turned out she was having an emotional struggle with change.

That story is intersting and perhaps touching, assuming the women didn't remain upset and angered by losing their tile counters. But it's not as easy for Jonathan to make fun of Drew for it, so it's less fun, amirite?

Fans can watch HGTV's Property Brothers and its various offshoots through YouTubeTV or a Hulu subscription and Live TV add-on, among other ways.