Josh Allen Had A Few Big Games, But I Love How He'd Rather Talk About Hailee Steinfeld And His Kid
Yes, he'll talk sports, but he also loves to chat about being a dad.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just had a historic game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 2026 TV schedule, as he tied the franchise record for TD passes. He’s coming off a huge overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, too, because it marked his first win in OT of his career. However, amid all that, he also took a moment to talk about his new job as a father and how he’s changed as he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, raise their daughter.
Steinfeld and Allen welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in April this year. So, as the Buffalo Bills’ season has gotten going, the team’s quarterback has also been going through a major life change. It’s one he loves, though, because during an interview with Erin Andrews, he lit up at the chance to talk about his little girl:
This comment came after Allen was asked about one way his daughter has changed him that he didn’t see coming. It also came after the quarterback talked about his first overtime win. While he had quite a bit to say about that, as you can see below, he had more to say about his kiddo.
During this interview, Allen also spoke about the “Let Josh be Josh” mentality, and when he was asked about envisioning a Super Bowl win, he said he wants it, but he’s also taking it one week at a time. So, while he talked shop for most of the interview, his comments about his kid and wife really stuck out. That's because it was clear he was so happy to sing their praises and discuss how his baby has changed his life.
This new statement from the football player also goes along with other comments he’s made about parenthood. For example, earlier this year, he called his wife a “freaking rockstar” while discussing how they’ve been adapting to parenthood and what it’s like for him to be away from them while traveling for work.
Hailee Steinfeld has also been sharing emotional comments about parenthood. In fact, she explained that she was able to resonate with Hexed, which is her upcoming Disney movie, in a way she “could have never even imagined” after becoming a mom.
Well, clearly these two are just over-the-moon when it comes to their life with their little one. And while they are still working and are clearly passionate and excited about said work, it’s clear they just adore talking about their daughter.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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