Pete Davidson Has Some Super Sweet Dad Advice After Almost A Year Of Fatherhood

Pete Davidson is known for making headlines thanks to both his professional and personal life. The former star of Saturday Night Live (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) became a parent back in December, with his ex Elsie Hewitt giving birth to their daughter. He's been a father for nearly a year, and recently offered some sweet advice to the new parents out there.

Davidson's new movie How to Rob a Bank is nearly here, so the 32-year-old actor/comedian is doing some press. In a clip posted to ET's Instagram, he was asked what parenthood has taught him. He responded quickly by saying:

Ah man, you’d do anything to make sure that she’s OK and happy. You’re second, that’s kind of what I learned.

Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. Good parents put their children first, and that seems to be a big lesson that the Suicide Squad star learned during his first year of being a father. Celebrities might get a bad rap for being self-absorbed, but it certainly sounds like Davidson has learned the importance of putting his daughter first. While he and Hewitt split up, it seems like the former couple has managed to co-parent together.

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Later in the same interview, the actor/writer behind The King of Staten Island (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) spoke more about the lessons learned during his first year as a father. He went on to say:

Yeah, just making sure that they’re always first and making sure you’re reliable and yeah, just being there.

Points were made. Sometimes being a parent is as simple as prioritizing your child and being physically present as much as possible. There are sure to be challenges that come with fatherhood in Pete Davidson's future, but this bit of advice will likely serve him well as his daughter continues growing up in front of his eyes. It also might be helpful for new parents who are trying to figure out this new job as they care for an infant.

You can see Davidson's comments about parenting for yourself below:

Whether he's talking about parenting or losing his father during 9/11, I have to respect how much of an open book Pete Davidson is. He's been the subject of countless headlines thanks to his romantic life, so it would be understandable if he became closed off. Alas, that's not what happened, and he's gotten honest about parenting after nearly a year.

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Davidson's new movie How to Rob a Bank will hit theaters on November 13th as part of the 2026 movie release list. He'll star in David Leitch's action comedy alongside familiar faces like Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, and John C. Reilly. As for his daughter, she'll celebrate her first birthday on December 12th.