What It's Like Being Married To An NFL Star When You’re A Famous Hollywood Actress, According To Hailee Steinfeld
A match made in heaven.
Hailee Steinfeld and NFL star Josh Allen, who were engaged towards the end of 2024, tied the knot this past May. While the newlyweds have a clear devotion to one another, they have to juggle their love life with their careers. If you’re curious what that’s like, the Academy Award nominee gets real on what it’s like to be married to a football player when she’s a famous Hollywood actress.
You would think it would be a massive struggle in a relationship when both partners have demanding careers. However, Hailee Steinfeld spoke on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast about how busy schedules are no match for her and NFL hubby Josh Allen:
There’s no doubt that the Buffalo Bills player knows his leading lady has a positive impact on his career. He previously called Steinfeld his “biggest supporter,” which is the sweetest thing. Plus, a major benefit to being linked to the Edge of Seventeen actress, as fans have said, is that tough losses aren’t so tough knowing Steinfeld will be there waiting for him. With Allen’s schedule as structured as the True Grit actress says, it gives her the perfect opportunity to enjoy a nice football game and support him all the way.
But as Hailee Steinfeld said, offseason time means that it’s the famous actress’ time to book some acting projects. Josh Allen’s commitment to his wife’s acting career has shown him how incredibly dedicated he is to her. Not only did he sneak into the Mexican premiere of Steinfeld’s horror movie Sinners, but his teary A+ review of the Ryan Coogler flick had him express hope that his wife gets recognized at the next Oscars. Now, that’s a trophy husband worth keeping!
Hailee Steinfeld has been acting since she was 10 and has kept landing roles ever since. But now that the Pitch Perfect actress is a married woman, she got real about new lessons she’s learned towards managing her personal life:
I’m sure the talented actress has realized that an accomplishment is truly sweeter when you have someone with whom to share it. I’d like to believe her quarterback husband feels the same way whenever the Chiefs experience a winning game.
Just when you’d assume a famous actress and an NFL MVP would be too busy to spend time together, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have their own system for making it work. By being there for each other whenever there are big season gaps in their schedule, they’re one another’s biggest fans. That’s relationship goals right there. You can find Steinfeld’s Sinners and Allen’s Hard Knocks docuseries on your HBO Max subscription.
