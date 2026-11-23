Hailee Steinfeld just became a mama earlier this year when her and her husband Josh Allen welcomed their daughter in the spring. It was just confirmed that she’s got not one but two projects among upcoming 2026 movies – now that the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer showed Kate Bishop among the massive roster of heroes. But will her new starring role in her daughter’s life change how she approaches Hollywood going forward?

Most new mothers have to ask themselves the question of how work might change their lives once they become one. Here’s what Steinfeld said about it when it was posed to her by Entertainment Tonight:

I guess I’ve always made projects with the thought in my mind somewhere in there, maybe not necessarily at the front of it, but that like, I’ll get to share this with my family someday.

The beginning of Steinfeld’s answer reminds me how she famously decided to explore her own mixed heritage roots when she got to play Mary in Sinners. The actress said that the research for that role was looking into her family history, and that brought her closer to her mother and her grandfather, who account for the Filipino and African American side of her ancestry. These days she’s going to also think of her daughter too when she picks jobs, too. As Steinfeld said herself:

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And now, I do feel like maybe moving forward that’ll be something I strongly take into account. But, the fact that [Hexed] was the first thing that came into my life and the first project that she is really a part of is really special.

Steinfeld’s latest movie is Walt Disney Animation’s latest, Hexed, which is all about a mother and her teen daughter at its core against a backdrop of a world of witches. The 29-year-old has shared before that the role came at a time where a story about “an overprotective mother makes a hell of a lot more sense to me” than it would have before this phase of her life.

In the movie, Steinfeld plays Billie, a misfit teenager who finds out she’s been a witch her whole life, but that her powers have been concealed by her mom with a bracelet. Rashida Jones voices the role of her mother along with Jodie Foster playing an evil witch named Celeste and Walton Goggins playing a three-eyed cat named Beef Roger. Hexed has earned positive reactions ahead of its release this Wednesday, November 25.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Outside of her latest role, Steinfeld is confirmed to reprise her role as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18. Then we’ll hear her voice again as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse coming out on June 18. We’re so curious what’s next for Steinfeld in her new mom era! For now, she’s staying booked and busy even as she enjoys some much-deserved time off with her baby daughter, Harper Haize Allen.