How Becoming A Mom Is Already Affecting Hailee Steinfeld Picking New Movie Roles
Here's what the Hawkeye actress is doing "moving forward".
Hailee Steinfeld just became a mama earlier this year when her and her husband Josh Allen welcomed their daughter in the spring. It was just confirmed that she’s got not one but two projects among upcoming 2026 movies – now that the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer showed Kate Bishop among the massive roster of heroes. But will her new starring role in her daughter’s life change how she approaches Hollywood going forward?
Most new mothers have to ask themselves the question of how work might change their lives once they become one. Here’s what Steinfeld said about it when it was posed to her by Entertainment Tonight:
The beginning of Steinfeld’s answer reminds me how she famously decided to explore her own mixed heritage roots when she got to play Mary in Sinners. The actress said that the research for that role was looking into her family history, and that brought her closer to her mother and her grandfather, who account for the Filipino and African American side of her ancestry. These days she’s going to also think of her daughter too when she picks jobs, too. As Steinfeld said herself:
Steinfeld’s latest movie is Walt Disney Animation’s latest, Hexed, which is all about a mother and her teen daughter at its core against a backdrop of a world of witches. The 29-year-old has shared before that the role came at a time where a story about “an overprotective mother makes a hell of a lot more sense to me” than it would have before this phase of her life.
In the movie, Steinfeld plays Billie, a misfit teenager who finds out she’s been a witch her whole life, but that her powers have been concealed by her mom with a bracelet. Rashida Jones voices the role of her mother along with Jodie Foster playing an evil witch named Celeste and Walton Goggins playing a three-eyed cat named Beef Roger. Hexed has earned positive reactions ahead of its release this Wednesday, November 25.
Outside of her latest role, Steinfeld is confirmed to reprise her role as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18. Then we’ll hear her voice again as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse coming out on June 18. We’re so curious what’s next for Steinfeld in her new mom era! For now, she’s staying booked and busy even as she enjoys some much-deserved time off with her baby daughter, Harper Haize Allen.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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