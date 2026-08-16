Josh Allen Gushes About Wife Hailee Steinfeld Being A ‘Freaking Rockstar’ Since Their Baby’s Birth

The NFL season is starting back up, with preseason games already underway, and Josh Allen has returned to the Buffalo Bills with a passion to keep the team’s playoff streak alive. However, if there’s one thing the quarterback is more passionate about than football, it’s his family, and he was absolutely gushing when wife Hailee Steinfeld and their baby daughter got brought up in a recent interview.

Josh Allen has always had the sweetest things to say about Hailee Steinfeld since they announced their engagement in 2024. (Even his barking at her is somehow sweet.) He’s been supportive of the actress’ career as well, and it sounds like things have only gotten better since their wedding in May 2025 and the birth of their daughter in June 2026. Being a new dad came up during an interview on SiriusXM Sports, and the QB gave all the credit to Steinfeld, saying:

My wife is a freaking rockstar, and she’s the perfect partner, and we have the most perfect daughter. And it’s freaking awesome, man, it really is.

Josh Allen has been calling Hailee Steinfeld a rockstar since before their baby Harper Haize was born, but seeing the Sinners actress as a mother seems to be, well, perfect in the quarterback’s eyes. Allen got to spend the first few weeks of the baby’s life at home, but with football season starting, that means a lot of time on the road.

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It’s great that he’s got FaceTime to keep in touch with his wife and daughter, but he said there’s just nothing like being there in person. Allen said:

FaceTimes, they just don’t do it, you know? It’s not the same. Bath time is, like, my time with them. And it’s just different not being there. At least it’s something.

Baby bath time is unequivocally the best, and I don’t blame Josh Allen for missing those precious moments. He was not shy in the months leading up to his daughter's birth about what it meant to him to be a father. Allen called being a dad “the most important thing I'll ever be in my life” — yes, even more important than being the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback.

Of course, having busy careers is nothing new for this couple. In addition to Josh Allen’s demanding NFL job, Hailee Steinfeld is killing it in Hollywood, following up Sinners with the sports-themed rom-com Winter Games with Miles Teller and the upcoming Disney movie Hexed (being a new mom even helped her connect with her character).

They’ve seemingly found a good balance between football and acting, with Hailee Steinfeld saying she organizes her time around Josh Allen’s schedule during the NFL season, and in the off-season “it’s go-time” for her! They also are sure to prioritize date nights and spend quality time together without their phones.

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Of course, having a baby will likely require them to retool their routines a bit, but neither of them seem too mad about that. I can’t wait to hear more about this lovely couple’s parenthood journey, especially with the way they’ve both always shown support for each other.