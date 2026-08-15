I’m In My Feels Over Hailee Steinfeld’s Take On How Being A New Mom Impacted Her Disney Movie

Hailee Steinfeld is thriving personally and professionally. Not only is she married to NFL star Josh Allen , but they are new parents to their baby girl , whom they named Beau . And icing on the cake, the talented actress will be lending her voice to the upcoming Disney movie Hexed, which is about the dynamic of a cautious mother and her teenage daughter who discovers she’s a witch. After hearing the Sinners actress talk about how motherhood impacted her part in the 2026 movie release , it's truly got me in my feels.

In the trailer for Hexed , we see a cautious mother frustrated with her teen daughter’s rebellious nature. Hailee Steinfeld plays that teen daughter; however, in real life, the actress is a new mom. So, during an interview with ET at D23, she got real about how her Disney movie hits way harder now that she's a new mom, and her take is incredibly heartwarming:

Well, as a new mother myself to a daughter, it’s been resonating to me in a way that I could have never even imagined. I am incredibly close with my mom and there is that side of it. But now, as a mother, it’s something that, you know, an overprotective mother makes a hell of a lot more sense to me than ever before!

I’m loving Steinfeld’s candid take on how her feelings toward Hexed's mother-daughter relationship have evolved! The “Love Myself” singer can now fully immerse herself in Hexed’s story better than ever, because she can relate to both characters at the center of it. Clearly, she has a better understanding not only of what it’s like to be the teenage Billie navigating the stress of high school, but also the overly cautious mother, Alice, who is constantly worried about her daughter.

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The Ender’s Game actress explained that not only do the themes of protecting your daughter resonate with her, but so does allowing your daughter to venture into a journey of self-discovery:

But also this idea of allowing your child to discover their magic from within and run with it and be free and, yes, protect them and guide them and support them. But know that they’re part of you and you can lead by example. There’s all of these themes that are resonating with me again for the first time. So, it’s been an amazing journey for me just coming into motherhood and this being the first story that I’m a part of.

We see in Hexed’s first look that after Billie’s necklace comes off, she discovers she has magical powers. As Steinfeld said, parents need to protect, guide, and support their child whenever they discover magic that’s worth exploring. Kids can learn from their parents how to navigate their gifts and share a beautiful journey. I can only imagine all of the beautiful adventures the Edge of Seventeen actress will have with her daughter that’ll encourage her growth and help her discover the unique gifts that make her who she is.

With Hailee Steinfeld’s new Disney movie Hexed meaning so much to her as a new mom, it’s heartwarming to see how its themes of family, self-discovery, and protecting your child hit her deeply now. I’m sure it’ll be a beautiful moment when Steinfeld is finally able to show her daughter her new Disney movie.

If you'd like to see her new Disney movie, Hexed hits theaters on November 25.