How I Found Out NFL Legend And Hailee Steinfeld's Loving Husband Josh Allen Is Afraid Of Spiders

There’s something about when a big strong athlete instantly gets vulnerable that makes him incredibly endearing. When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the husband of Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld, was participating in a press conference on September 15th, his fear of spiders almost got the better of him. To be honest, I could completely relate.

Arachnophobia is defined as an intense and irrational fear of spiders and other arachnids, but I take issue with it being referred to as irrational. It’s a very common fear that I consider to be very rational when it comes to multi-legged creepy crawlies. And I absolutely understand the QB’s reaction to realizing one is suddenly invading his space. There are movies that play on this fear, including Arachnophobia and Eight Legged Freaks. Plus there's scenes like the one with the enormous arachnid in Wolf Man that are remembered long after the story has ended. Sure, getting bitten by a radioactive spider turned Peter Parker into a cool superhero with a whole Spider-Man franchise, but how often does something good actually come from the presence of a spider? You can check out Josh Allen reaction in the below clip:

Hilarious: Josh Allen gets visibly shaken when a spider approaches him at his post-game press conference.Despite growing up on a farm, Allen is deathly afraid of spiders.😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/AeZJrlnbWESeptember 16, 2026

While the hubby of movie and TV star Hailee Steinfeld was visibly shaken by the spider that he noticed was on the table he was sitting at, he still managed to keep his cool. “That’s a spider. I don’t like that,” was a much calmer response than I likely would have had to the entire situation. Granted, the girl dad is typically used to facing off with Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a top rival on the football field. But a tiny little spider can level the playing field and get the better of anyone who’s afraid of them, as was clear when he finished his response to the question he’d been asked and quickly got up and left.

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If you aren’t familiar with Josh Allen’s background, the football player grew up on a 3,000-acre California farm where outdoor creatures were likely a common presence. He drove a tractor and worked with crops on the family farm that received honors in diversified crop and grain production, but none of that helped him get over his fear of spiders. This all makes me wonder what happens when the QB and his Hawkeye actress wife come across a spider at home, and whether she’s the one that steps in to handle it.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld may come in second to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship when it comes to most popular and well-known NFL/celebrity couple, because frankly no one can compete with that. Although that doesn’t take away from the love they share and the Bills quarterback has gushed over his wife during previous football seasons. Rounding out the rest of 2026, the True Grit star lends her voice to the animated film Hexed, set for release on the 2026 movie schedule, and the Buffalo Bills QB will keep trying to score hopefully spider-free wins on the field.