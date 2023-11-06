Josh Radnor And His HIMYM Son Took A Sweet Pic, And The Fan Comments Are A+

Fans were introduced to Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother 18 years ago, and they eventually fell in love with him (as well as his eclectic group of friends). That love hasn’t wavered at all today, even though the show's been off the air for nearly a decade. With that in mind, plenty of franchise devotees took notice when Radnor and his on-screen son from the sitcom, David Henrie, met up and took a photo together. And after said snapshot was posted to social media, fans dropped some A+ comments.

The series' cast was tight-knit while filming the show, though there was a handful of cast members who didn't share scenes with them. Two such character who stood apart on screen were Mosby’s children, son Luke (David Henrie) and daughter Pennyer (Lindsey Fonesca). It made sense in the narrative of the show since there was no reason for Luke to interact with the younger version of his father. It’s unclear if Henrie and Josh Randor ever interacted off-camera while on the set but, regardless, the pic the former shared to his Instagram is very sweet. Take a look at it for yourself:

I mean, how can you not love this? And maybe it’s just the fan in me wanting this, but I definitely see a resemblance between the faux father and son. (Shout out to the casting director for that one!) Instagram user @sakshikashyap seemed to agree, writing:

You guys look like doppelgängers of each other. ❤️ Perfect casting!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum captioned the image, “Found my father. Finally. #himym.” That quip is arguably what encouraged fans to drop hilarious callbacks to the legendary series into the comments as well. That includes this one shared by @alyssa.l.power:

Has he told you about meeting your mother yet? I’m sure it’s a very short and to the point story.

It’s definitely a memorable story, but short and to the point it is not! After all, it took nine complete seasons for the hit sitcom to finally reveal the mom. How I Met Your Mother's ending remains one of the most divisive finales in sitcom history, and many fans have been outspoken about their disdain over how the story ended. Even though the series concluded almost ten years ago, fans are still reeling. For example, user @gmayver who wrote:

Don’t let him go back to Robin please!

For anyone not aware, or who has tried to forget, the final episode of HIMYM finally revealed who the mother is, only to flash forward to 2030 when she has passed away and an older Ted explained that he’s always loved Robin. It wasn't exactly the best ending, especially after fans spent nine years wondering who the mother was.

With that timeframe in mind, it's somewhat ironic that Josh Radnor and David Henrie crossed paths nine years after the show's conclusion. That timespan was referenced by another Instagram user, @tanishqvaishnav, who said:

It took 9 years to reunite..what do you mean he was telling you another story?😭

Fans seem to agree that Josh Radnor’s Ted doesn’t have a knack for telling brief stories. However, at least one fan doesn't seem to be as concerned about bad storytelling habits as they are about seeing more from the franchise. @viewsfromkris had this to say:

Now when will you tell him the story of when you met his daughter in law.

How I Met Your Mother already tried its hand at a spin-off series with Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. Unfortunately, the Hilary Duff led-show didn't have the longevity that its predecessor had, as it was canceled after two seasons. HIMYF fans were unhappy with the cancelation, mostly because it meant they wouldn't get a father reveal. But maybe a direct sequel with the Mosby family and more HIMYM cameos would work better.

Regardless of whether that happens, I'm just glad that Josh Radnor and David Henrie had a chance to meet up. It's always sweet to see former co-stars chop it up off camera, and that's especially true of actors who haven't regularly worked together in years. Here's to more reunions between stars of this beloved sitcom -- as well as more cheeky fan comments.

While another sequel or spin-off seems to be unlikely, fans can still return to the original series to get their fix. All nine seasons of the sitcom are streamable with a Hulu subscription. Also, don’t forget to check out everything new and coming soon to Hulu, some of which is part of the 2023 TV schedule.