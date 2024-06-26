Kelly Clarkson Asking Her Manager To Lie To Her Is So Real For Every Fan Who Struggles With Showing Up On Time

Do you struggle with time management? You wouldn't be the only one, as I know I do from time to time. Well, it turns out we’re not alone! Celebrities like Kelly Clarkson and Zendaya also run late (maybe more than) occasionally, and in a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the two stars bonded over this shared bad habit.

A clip of their chat was shared online and began with Clarkson asking Zendaya about her co-chairing and attending the Met Gala, aka the biggest night in fashion. Clarkson wanted to know what the actress’ duties were for the event, but excellent The Challengers actress wasn’t sure and said all she knew was that she “can’t be late.” This prompted Clarkson to get candid about her own lateness issues, which are apparently a thing she deals with all.the.time.

I am also bad at time management. I know I have to be early or I’ll be late. On-time never happens.

Zendaya agreed with her sentiments and Clarkson continued to share that she actually has someone else keep her on schedule! Who knew?

I tell my manager to lie to me. I do. Even to get to work here. I don’t actually know what time work starts here. I don’t actually know. I’m just like tell me when to be there. Like, I don’t care. And then usually it's a little later, and it’s fine.

Personally, I loved hearing Clarkson and Zendaya bond over tardiness. Many of us can relate to it in our everyday lives. However, my lateness is probably never as high stakes as either star’s, as I am most likely running late to an appointment and not my own daytime talk show or a movie set.

I also like how Clarkson is always so willing to open up and give viewers a glimpse into her life and struggles, and this isn’t the first time she has gotten personal and relatable on her show. She has previously discussed her recent weight loss and difficult divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

In addition to their chat about being late, Clarkson also asked the Euphoria star about her tendency to be an introvert in a business that requires a lot of extroverted activities.

Well, I think it's a little bit of like fake it til you make it. You know what I mean? I think it's a little bit sometimes like you have to psych yourself up and just pretend. I'm an actor, so you know I pretend. And eventually, you believe it.

Zendaya continued and credited fashion as a "tool" for confidence. The screen then showed a collage of Zendaya's varied fashion choices on the red carpet, to which Clarkson exclaimed in awe, "You're so cool. Like this is not normal."

New episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.