‘It Turns Out I’m Sexier In New York’: Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Reaction To Her Looks After Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson is one of our many celebrities whose weight has fluctuated (like many of us) over the years, but is now currently in one of her thinner periods. The sometime The Voice coach has relocated her eponymous talk show from Los Angeles to New York, survived an extremely contentious divorce from her ex, Brandon Blackstock, and has recently dropped about 40 pounds by walking in her new city and making some dietary changes. But, the sudden difference in appearance that came between Seasons 4 and 5 of her Emmy-winning daytime show caused many to wonder if she’d used Ozempic , now Clarkson is joking about that fan reaction.

What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About The Reaction To Her Weight Loss?

As noted, the October 2023 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show saw the “Because of You’ singer debut something else, as well: a new, slimmer figure. This led to many rumors online about her using the popular medication to drop the weight, but since she’s now set the record straight about the lifestyle changes that made her transformation possible , our girl Kelly is already joking about the fan reaction.

When speaking with actor Jon Cryer on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week about how his wife told him that he’s “sexier” when he’s in New York, Clarkson said:

Hey, it turns out I’m sexier in New York! I was just making a joke because everyone’s talking about it… I’m like, turns out I was a dog in LA.

The From Justin to Kelly star frequently says kinda wild things that lead a lot of laughs on her show (like when she admitted to feeling “productive” when she pees in the shower ) and there was a pretty long laugh/applause break after she quipped about being “sexier in New York” herself.

Obviously, the “Stronger” songstress has been through quite a lot since filing for divorce in the summer of 2020. While a source alleged that she’s an emotional eater (as are many people) and gained weight during those drawn out separation proceedings, the celebrity from Texas opened up recently about being “very unhappy in L.A.,” saying that her two young children were, also, and admitted they “needed a fresh start.”

Clarkson is pretty open with much of her life, and has been since her popularity took off over 20 years ago, so she’s spoken about how it was actually “a very dark time” for her when she was at her thinnest . She also had L.A. as her main base of operations since her daytime talker began in 2019, and has previously talked about how hard it is to not be thin in Hollywood .