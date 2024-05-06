Zendaya Showed Up At The Met Gala In A Sleek Peacock-Colored Dress With A Bird Accessory, And I’m So Glad She Finally Returned To The Event

At this point, I think plenty of people are aware of the fact that Zendaya is not just an accomplished actress. She’s also one of the greatest fashionistas to grace a red carpet event. The 27-year-old star absolutely slays whenever she’s at an event, taking on pitch-perfect ensembles that quickly catch one’s eye. A lot of the credit also goes to her longtime stylist, Law Roach, who has forged a firm friendship and working partnership with the multihyphenate. With all of that in mind, many were incredibly excited when it was confirmed that Zendaya would return to the Met Gala this year. And, after seeing her sleek Peacock-colored dress (complete with a bird accessory), I’m glad she’s back!

The Spider-Man star was more than a guest this year, as she also served as one of the co-chairs of the gala. I’d say that’s even more motivation for her to step up her game when it comes to her wardrobe, and she certainly did that. She graced the event, which is themed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” in a Maison Margiela Artisanal piece from John Galliano. As mentioned, the colors are similar to those of a peacock, and it totally works for her. Check it out:

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Now, that’s how you make a grand entrance after a five-year absence from the Met! I mean, seriously, she and Law Roach just don’t miss. What continues to impress me the most about their collaborations are just the sheer amount of creativity that they give off. I mean, not too many people would think up that little bird that hovers around Zendaya’s neck. Take a closer look at the sweet piece of work:

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Dresses don’t get much sharper than this, and everyone involved with making it happen deserves some serious kudos. The intricacies of it are more than apparent and, based on the official press release description for it, it was a serious endeavor. The release (which was shared with Cosmopolitan) reads:

For her appearance, John Galliano specially created an haute couture look for co-chair Zendaya composed of a sage lamé and organza bias-cut dress worn over a duchess satin corset. The dress features bands of hand-painted metallic crin, a drape and bow layered from aluminum material and iridescent organza, and a corsage hand-embroidered with natural motifs hand-painted in electric blue and emerald, green. Zendaya’s hand-painted plume-like veil and hat wrapped in stockings was created by Stephen Jones for Maison Margiela. And her custom-made Tabi pumps by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela.

She and Law Roach have been on a roll as of late, as evidenced by the press tours the A-lister has been part of. She walked the Dune: Part Two red carpet in an ensemble that can only be described as “C-3PO, but make it fashion.” And, more recently, she appeared at the premiere of her new sports romance flick, Challengers, in a smooth dress that was an ode to Cindy Crawford. Needless to say, I’m glad Law Roach unretired so that ensembles like those could be made possible.

I’m so here for Zendaya’s continued reign within the world of fashion. She never ceases to amaze, and I’d wager that this is far from the last time that she, Law Roach and their collaborators will deliver a show-stopping number. Others will certainly bring their A-game to the Met Gala, but this fit is going to be hard for even the most fashionable person to top.

Those who'd like to see the actress on the big screen can do so by checking out the critically acclaimed Challengers, one of the biggest flicks on the 2024 movie schedule, in theaters now. And you can check out Zendaya fashion you can own if you're obsessed with the star.