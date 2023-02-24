Kelly Clarkson Had An Amazing Message For Valerie Bertinelli After A Twitter Troll Body Shamed Her

Kelly Clarkson is quite often a bright light to those who cross paths with her, and her love for talking to people is part of the reason the American Idol winner has found success outside of her storied music career. Valerie Bertinelli, for one, got to bond with her on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, as the two women spoke candidly about the expectations for celebrities — and women in general — in regards to weight . Clarkson’s support for the famed actress clearly extended beyond that one conversation, as she shared some kind words with the Food Network host after Bertinelli was body-shamed by a Twitter troll.

Valerie Bertinelli is a Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning actress, but much of her fame has come alongside a public battle with her weight, including the time she spent as a spokeswoman for Jenny Craig. Bertinelli shared with her Twitter followers a taste of the body-shaming the 62-year-old still has to endure:

Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more. Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/453f6P3MFGFebruary 18, 2020 See more

Comments like that are just simply unnecessary, serving no purpose other than to try to make someone feel bad. Internet trolls aren’t going anywhere, however, and I like Valerie Bertinelli’s perspective of using the commenter’s negativity as a reminder to fix her own line of thinking.

Kelly Clarkson took it a step further, retweeting the Hot in Cleveland star’s post and adding the most amazing message of her own:

True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores. Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid.

Kelly Clarkson, you have an open invitation to call me anytime to boost my spirits with affirmations like this. Everybody needs people in their lives who will help them punch negativity square in the face with reminders of everything they bring to the world, and Valerie Bertinelli’s journey seems to have struck a chord with The Voice coach .

Like the former soap star, Kelly Clarkson’s weight fluctuation has played out on television over the past two decades, and she has admitted that trying to remain “really skinny” made her miserable to the point of thinking about self-harm.

Valerie Bertinelli, for her part, started a public journey with Jenny Craig in the early aughts, losing 50 pounds before she started to gain it back again. She even wrote a book about the experience — Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time — in 2008. She seems to be more comfortable about where she is today, pointing out in that tweet that she is more than her body, and that attitude is also reflected in her latest book that came out last year: Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.