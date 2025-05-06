Is Kelly Clarkson Done Writing Breakup Songs? She Revealed Her Latest Single Was Inspired By A Popular TV Show: ‘It’s Not Weird, Man’
Not quite the muse I would have expected.
Kelly Clarkson may not have the same reputation as Taylor Swift for writing songs that skewer her ex-boyfriends, but nobody can argue that “Since U Been Gone” is one of the best breakup anthems ever. The American Idol alum doubled down in 2023 with Chemistry — an entire album inspired by her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Maybe time has healed some of those wounds, because the inspiration behind her newest single is something decidedly different — Only Murders in the Building.
Thankfully, Kelly Clarkson hasn’t gone full true crime podcast with her next project (although that actually might be intriguing). It was one specific line from Martin Short’s hilarious Oliver on the popular murder mystery (streaming with a Hulu subscription) that inspired Kelly Clarkson’s new song “Where Have You Been.” As she explained in a behind-the-scenes video:
Meryl Streep made her OMITB debut in Season 3 as struggling actress Loretta Durkin who gets cast in Oliver’s play. It’s unknown if the acting legend will return for Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (which is expected to be part of the 2025 TV schedule), but it seems likely, given the characters’ relationship. The chemistry between the two was off the charts from the start, which Kelly Clarkson couldn’t help but notice. She said:
The connection between the characters has led to rumors that Martin Short and Meryl Streep are dating in real life, and Short recalled that Streep was even brought to tears after one of their pivotal romantic scenes. While they’ve never confirmed an off-screen romance, fans can’t get enough of their viral moments, and hats off to Kelly Clarkson for recognizing true love when she sees it. She continued:
I agree with Kelly Clarkson that as strange as it may sound that she was inspired by Only Murders in the Building, it’s really not that weird and actually quite beautiful. What is kind of funny, though, is that it’s not the singer’s only connection to the show. Martin Short’s co-star and longtime friend Steve Martin actually played banjo on Clarkson’s song “I Hate Love” from her Chemistry album. Now if only she can collab with Selena Gomez on something …
