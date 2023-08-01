The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Off The Air Due To Strikes, So She’s Doing Kellyoke Live Now

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a hit since its daytime debut in 2019. Clarkson’s charming presence is a massive draw, and has already established her own recurring segments, like Kellyoke. The show, like many other network talk shows, is on a hiatus due to the current Hollywood strikes. However, the titular host has still found a way to share her talents with the world, and has been performing Kellyoke live.

Kellyoke is a segment of the show where the American Idol winner takes the stage and sings either one of her songs, or covers a popular song from another artist. It’s been a well-loved portion of the show, and hearing Kelly Clarkson sing is always a treat. While the strikes may have temporarily put a stop to The Kelly Clarkson Show, she has still found a way to cover some of our favorite songs for an audience. According to People, she kicked off her Las Vegas residency by playing the hits spanning throughout her singing career, as well as performing covers.

At her first show, she performed Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” She also commented on missing Kellyoke, and how the strikes have prevented her from singing on her show. Clarkson has received a lot of attention from her past Kellyokes. She has sung many original emotional songs about her divorce with Brandon Blackstock, and her cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” became a viral sensation. She’s always been an incredible singer, and I’m glad she can keep belting out tunes even with the production stoppage.

While a hit, The Kelly Clarkson Show had a topsy-turvy start. It premiered right before the pandemic, forcing the staff to adapt quickly to the changing industry. Recent reports of a hostile and unkind work environment prompted the “Since U Been Gone” singer to respond to the allegations. The staffers said they doubted Clarkson was aware of the behind-the-scenes problems, and it was other higher-ups that contributed towards the toxic workplace. The show is set to move to New York after the strike, starting fresh with new personnel being brought in as part of the team.

It may be a while before Kellyoke can return to the small screen. The covers are a great surprise for those lucky enough to see Clarkson’s Vegas show, but many are still missing Kellyoke broadcasting to the masses. The show’s production has been on hiatus since May 1, and may last even longer due to SAG joining the writers on strike. The writers strike prevents the show from being written, and the actors strike prevents stars from promoting their work. Both are essential for the continuation of the NBC favorite. Hopefully, a deal is negotiated soon so we can see Kellyoke properly back on daytime television.

We will continue to follow the constantly evolving situations regarding the 2023 WGA Writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike. In the meantime, Kelly Clarkson fans can revisit previous episodes of her talk show with a Peacock subscription.