Kelsea Ballerini Started A Trend During The Voice Knockouts, And I Would Love For This To Become A Thing

Kelsea Ballerini on The Voice Season 27.
(Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Spoiler alert! This story contains the results of some of The Voice Season 27 Knockouts from March 31. Episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you need to catch up!

Things are getting serious on The Voice’s 27th season, as we’ve reached the Knockout portion of the 2025 TV schedule. Coaches again were asked to pit two members of their teams against each other, with just one moving on to the Playoffs. With no Saves in this round, the decisions were nearly impossible, and Kelsea Ballerini found a way to prove her commitment to an eliminated team member with a move that may have started a trend.

Kelsea Ballerini paired one of her favorite team members, Dan Kiernan, with Tinika Wyatt, the singer she stole from Adam Levine’s team in the Battles, for her first Knockout. Despite her connection with Kiernan, Ballerini said she couldn’t play favorites and had to honor Wyatt’s flawless rendition of The Emotions’ “The Best of My Love.” However, as Kiernan left the stage, his coach gave him something possibly even more valuable, saying:

You are so special, and here’s my number.

That’s a really sweet way to show how committed Kelsea Ballerini is to her team members’ success, regardless of where they finish in the singing competition. You can see the performance that inspired The Voice coach to give out her digits below:

Dan Kiernan Bares His Emotions on Shontelle's "Impossible" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC - YouTube Dan Kiernan Bares His Emotions on Shontelle's
Watch On

But Kelsea Ballerini wasn't the only one to show a good-faith gesture. In the Knockout that followed, Michael Bublé did the same thing with his artist! Simone Marijic faced off against Barry Jean Fontenot, and the Canadian crooner couldn’t pass on Fontenot’s cover of his own hit, “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

After congratulating the Team Michael winner, Bublé could be seen scribbling on a piece of paper, prompting Kelsea Ballerini to ask if he was stealing her bit. He nodded and approached Simone Marijic, saying:

I put my phone number down here, because I think the journey continues for you. And while it might have not been your day, this isn’t the end.

He went on to say that while his journey on The Voice would continue with Barry Jean Fontenot, “outside of the show, I’ll continue a journey with Simone.” You can see Simone Marijic’s cover of “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles below:

Simone Marijic's Vulnerable Performance of Sara Bareilles' "She Used to Be Mine" | Voice Knockouts - YouTube Simone Marijic's Vulnerable Performance of Sara Bareilles'
Watch On

I love that this happened not once but twice on the first night of Knockouts, and it would be so cool to see this become a more regular thing. It’s certainly in the spirit of something Blake Shelton would do, as he’s gone to some incredible lengths to help former contestants outside of The Voice.

I’m not sure how realistic it is, though. The coaches are certainly under no obligation to continue mentoring these up-and-comers once they’re off the show, and I don’t fault Adam Levine or John Legend for not following suit with their own numbers. It’s just a really cool thing that proves how seriously they take their roles on the show.

We’ll have to see if this was just a one-time occurrence, or if it becomes a more common action when eliminating team members. I’ll be keeping an eye out when the Knockouts continue at 8 p.m. ET next Monday, April 7, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

