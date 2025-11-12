Ken Jennings Just Shared A Jeopardy Inconsistency I'd Never Noticed (But Will Now Always Think About)

Since taking over as Jeopardy! host following Alex Trebek’s death, Ken Jennings has been giving fans some behind-the-scenes scoop on top of keeping Trebek’s legacy alive. The former Jeopardy! champ has revealed the story behind his ties and even asking the writers about his infamous “What is a hoe” answer all those years ago. Now he’s just revealed a major Jeopardy! consistency that I never thought about, but will now.

Jennings took to Instagram to share a piece of so-called “boring” Jeopardy! trivia that's actually pretty interesting. He revealed that the production numbers currently being used don’t actually square up with the total number of eps produced, which goes back to mistakes made decades ago.

Luckily, production makes sure that everyone knows the episode number by way of a giant screen behind the scenes. Check out his post below:

It’s not unusual for a show’s production count to not match the episode count, but that’s usually depending on when the episodes are filmed since that can be out of order. It’s unknown what exactly happened with the number inconsistency all those years ago, but it’s now going to be something I won’t stop thinking about. At the very least, everyone on the show knows how many episodes they’re truly on. I just wish there was a counter like that for the fans.

That being said, it is pretty crazy to see that Jeopardy! has just over 9,400 episodes under its belt. The series is arguably one of the best game shows of all time, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. It’s always fun to get little inside scoops of Jeopardy!, no matter how boring the trivia may be.

Some people may have their reservations about Jennings hosting, but he seems to be doing a pretty good job, even if taking over for Trebek was a big undertaking. He’s kept his legacy going, including using some of his ties, and the show also celebrated Trebek’s birthday with a sweet compilation video. Additionally, Jennings also knows what it’s like to be on the other side of the podium. He’s one of the biggest winners on Jeopardy! and isn’t embarrassed to look back on his own experience on the series, including roasting himself during his original run.

There will likely be much more boring Jeopardy! trivia shared, and I’m intrigued to find out what will be next. That episode count will seriously still be hanging on my mind for a while. If anything, there will be many more episodes to come that the “Current Jeopardy! Episode Count” screen will keep track of.