Ken Jennings Revealed A Sweet Jeopardy Easter Egg That Lets Them 'Have A Little Bit Of Alex's Legacy Out Onstage,' And Now I'm Emotional

Jeopardy! continues to be one of the best game shows ever, even after Alex Trebek’s death in 2020. Most people love the current host, Ken Jennings, who is a long-running Jeopardy! champ himself. That being said, the series still keeps Trebek’s legacy alive by filming at the stage named after him and doing things like celebrating his birthday with a funny video that would make anyone emotional. Now Jennings is sharing another sweet Easter Egg that honors the former host's legacy, and it's making me emotional.

Jennings has opened up in the past about what it’s been like to host Jeopardy! after Trebek, and even admitted he thought that the late game show host would not have loved the hosting brouhaha that happened before Jennings was picked as his permanent replacement. Luckily, there are a lot of things that Trebek would have probably definitely loved, including Jennings occasionally wearing his ties, as he shared on Instagram:

It’s such a small gesture, but it’s so significant. The fact that the wardrobe department even still has some of Trebek’s ties after all this time, and that Jennings sometimes wears them, is getting me in my feels. Of course, while Trebek’s presence is likely felt throughout the stage regardless, the current host wearing one of his ties makes it all the more special. Plus, it’s like he is truly there still behind the podium, even though he isn’t.

How many ties the wardrobe department has that belong to Trebek is unknown, but it seems to be enough to have them on rotation every once in a while. It also wouldn’t be surprising if some items of Trebek’s were still lying around the stage as another layer to the atmosphere to make it feel like he’s still around.

Now, I feel like every time I watch Jeopardy! I’m going to wonder if the tie Jennings is wearing belongs to Trebek. And I think that guessing game will be very fun. However, I also hope that the current host gives us a tie haul at some point, so we can get a good look at the various Trebek ties he wears during tapings.

Alex Trebek is one of the best game show hosts ever, and to see Jeopardy! carrying on his legacy in different ways is sweet. The series has been around for a long time, and Jennings has only been hosting for less than five years. However, another part of Trebek’s lasting legacy is that Jeopardy!’s format will not be changing under Jennings’ watch, and that makes me happy.

Meanwhile, Ken Jennings is creating his own legacy at Jeopardy! Although there are still some people who don’t really care for him, he has proven to be a good replacement. He even had a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. Obviously, no one is able to replace Trebek, but Jennings was certainly the right fit and knows how to keep his predecessor’s memory alive.