Ariana Grande Talks Wrapping Christmas Gifts Around Insane SNL Hours And Her Most Memorable Cut For Time Sketch
Cut sketches hurt bad.
There’s a reason Ariana Grande has hosted SNL three times (and appeared a few other times). She’s quick-witted, she’s funny, and she has an appealing taste in sketches, as evidenced by everything from the first Domingo sketch to the recent R-rated Home Alone ending rewrite she did during her latest episode. Working the show into her busy schedule sounds rough; however, and the Wicked star recently revealed how she managed to prep for Christmas while also working on Bowen Yang’s final episode.
Signing on to be the last SNL host of the year is not for the faint of heart. The episode aired just before the Christmas holiday, and the actress said she worked way ahead to get her shopping done before she started rehearsing for the sketch comedy series.
She joked in this clip from Late Night With Seth Meyers the result of this wrapping was “well-intentioned,” and it definitely sounds like a bit of an afterthought with everything else going on. Meanwhile, her hard work at 30 Rock paid off.
I personally thought Grande’s episode was the best of the season. It was certainly the most poignant when it closed with a sketch featuring Bowen Yang as a “retiring” airport employee at his last day on the job. It was a solid closing moment for an excellent episode overall, though it sounds like there was a lot more going on with Yang's exit behind the scenes.
Not every sketch Grande has worked on has worked out, though. Like so many before her, she told Seth Meyers when she becomes “attached to a sketch that doesn’t make it” it can be “really tough.” Meyers went on to joke it’s not a “person” and they don’t “put the sketch down,” but Grande confirmed it’s still heart-wrenching to lose an SNL sketch she poured time and effort into.
However, her most memorable cut for time sketch was one she did with Taran Killam. The sketch, called “New Studio” is apparently her dad’s favorite thing she’s done on the show. It also features very longtime player Kenan Thompson and Vanessa Bayer and it’s “very niche,” as Grande politely put it.
There are lots of great "Cut For Time" sketches that fans are familiar with thanks to SNL now pushing them out in places like YouTube. Some of them the Internet even gets a little obsessed with, including this recent Jacob Elordi Pimp My Ride-themed sketch.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Listen, technically Grande has appeared on SNL five times already, and she’s well on her way to the Five-Timers Club, an elite group of celebs that have hosted at least that many times. Those numbers include Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson (who's explained why the "delirious" feeling you get on SNL is worth it) and many more a-listers, and I think Grande is well on her way to ranking among them. She may just need to learn to kill a few more darlings, first.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.