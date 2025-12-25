Kylie Kelce Was Suspicious Of Travis Saying He Doesn’t Fight With Taylor Swift. She Just (Publicly) Called Him On It

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is one for the books. It started with the NFL player contributing to the Eras Tour friendship bracelet trend by trying to slip his digits to her at a concert. While that plan didn't work out specifically, and he never made it backstage, the rest of their relationship has been one cute story after another. That is, until Kelce claimed he and his pop singer fiancée never fight. Sister-in-law Kylie Kelce has been sniffing out the comment ever since, and we've got the latest.

What Did Travis Kelce Tell George Clooney?

You’ve heard the expression “fighting like an old married couple,” right? Well, apparently that doesn't apply to all couples. Earlier this month, a New Heights episode had special guest-star George Clooney revealing that he and his wife, Amal, haven’t fought in a decade .

When Travis Kelce was asked the same question by the actor about him and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, he said they hadn't, either.

Well, it’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right, I haven’t gotten in an argument. Never once.

You may have seen these viral comments. In the words of the trending pop star, “it’s a love story.” Though the A-listers are from two different worlds, sports and music, they both sound cool, calm and collect. Only Kyle Kelce thinks it's bs.

Kylie Responded Twice, And This Time She Called Out Travis Publicly

While Travis Kelce has been standing firm and his stance is he and Taylor Swift never fight, his sister-in-law is seemingly unconvinced. Earlier in December during her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie got real. She said she was “very confused” the betrothed pair “don’t bicker or argue,” particular given his brother, AKA her husband, can argue occasionally. That wasn't the end of her theory, either.

On the holiday spectacular episode of New Heights , the 4-time acutally publicly called out her brother-in-law for this, and gave him an out if he wanted to take it. Was he being sarcastic? Here's what Kylie said:

When you said you don’t fight, you were joking, right? Like, you were being sarcastic. The giggle afterwards suggested that you were being sarcastic.

The ten-time Pro Bowler was trying to act cavalier then twisted his answer by saying he’s a “defensive fighter” on the field. Still, it looks like the Chiefs player is sticking to his guns, as he restated:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Me and Tay, we definitely don’t fight.

Still, she still didn’t appear to be convinced. So, Kylie Kelce may not believe that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have never bickered in their two-year relationship. But like her husband previously said, he believed his brother and Swift “match so well together” due to being so supportive of one another in their two different-yet-successful worlds.