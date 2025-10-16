Pop Culture Jeopardy Is Moving From Amazon Prime To A New Streaming Home, And This Is Great News For People Who Hate Ads

Amazon Prime has had to experience plenty of canceled shows, as of recent. The Wheel of Time ended after three seasons, and Étoile and Motorheads sadly didn’t make it past their first season. While Pop Culture Jeopardy’s second season may not see the light of day on Amazon Prime, it will still exist on your 2026 streaming schedule in its new home. If you’re the kind of streaming customer who hates ads, you’ll love where the game show ends up!

If you’re a pop culture buff like me, you have to check out Pop Culture Jeopardy. With the same format as the game show we know and love, the game show spinoff centers on hitting contestants with questions related to movies, sports, TV, and music.

While the Colin Jost-hosted series made its premiere back in December 2024 on Amazon Prime, its second season will find its new home on your Netflix subscription. Suzanne Prete, president of Game Shows on Sony Pictures Television, expressed to Deadline how proud she was of the classic game show spinoff and its deal with Netflix:

Pop Culture Jeopardy! captivated an audience with its fun and energetic game play, building on the beloved franchise and offering fans an opportunity to test their zeitgeist knowledge. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the exemplary team at Netflix, to bring more episodes to our passionate and loyal viewers.

Netflix is seriously the perfect home for Pop Culture Jeopardy. It’s already the home to many great game shows like Squid Game: The Challenge, Million Dollar Secret, and more. Plus, its binge-watching format and recommendation algorithm will make it hard to resist discovering this hit show.

According to Deadline, Amazon Prime’s switchover strategy comes from the streamer trying to rethink its method for unscripted shows. After all, the Fox’s great new quiz show, The 1% Club, was on Amazon Prime for its first season, hosted by Patton Oswalt, only for its second season to move to Fox with Joel McHale as host.

But one of the best perks of the game show moving to Netflix is not having to deal with annoying ads. On Amazon Prime, every subscription has ads, which can be a real bummer, and the only way to get rid of them is by paying $2.99 a month.

Netflix is a different story. While the streamer has commercials for some subscribers who have the standard plan, Netflix does give the option to spend at least $10 more a month for an ad-free option. At least if you take this route, you won’t be bombarded with constant commercial interruptions while trying to find out who’ll dominate each game show round.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s exciting news that Pop Culture Jeopardy’s second season will be moving to the ad-free streaming venue of Netflix. Fans can look forward to the pop culture trivia competition without the burden of ads getting in the way. Considering how big Netflix’s audience is, as well as its binge-friendly setup, it looks like Sony Pictures Television made the right move for your 2026 schedule.