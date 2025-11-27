I Still Can't Believe NCIS Is Hitting 500 Episodes, But Sean Murray Told Me Why He Thinks The Show Is Still So Popular
It's a tremendous accomplishment!
Originally NCIS was best known as the procedural that spun out of JAG, but not only did it go on to spawn a hit TV franchise, it’s also become one of the longest-running primetime dramas. NCIS Season 23 premiered on the 2025 TV schedule last month, and sometime later this season, the show will air its 500th episode. Sean Murray has been playing Special Agent Timothy McGee for nearly the entirety of that time, so naturally CinemaBlend had to get his thoughts on NCIS hitting that amazing milestone and why he thinks the show is still popular after more than two decades.
Murray shared his thoughts on the matter when I interviewed him recently about the episode “Page-Turner,” which saw McGee hallucinating his coworkers as characters from his Deep Six books, including Jessica Knight looking like a “sexy assassin” as Agent Knightshade. When the conversation turned to other topics, like what he wants to happen if/when McGee reunites with Leroy Jethro Gibbs, here’s what the actor told me when I asked him was NCIS reaching 500 episodes means to him:
Sean Murray debuted as Timothy McGee in NCIS’s seventh episode, titled “Sub Rosa,” and guest starred in eight Season 1 episodes total. He was upgraded to a series regular in Season 2, and now all these years later, he’s getting top billing following Mark Harmon’s exit from the show. McGee’s come a long way over the last couple decades, but more importantly, Murray is impressed by how NCIS has been able to stay relevant during that time by trying new things rather than just adhering to the same formula week to week. He continued:
Six NCIS Season 23 episodes have aired at the time of this writing, and in addition to the most recent work highlighting McGee’s side gig as author Thom E. Gemcity, we’ve also seen the Carla Marino storyline conclude, met Alden Parker’s sister and watched the team reopen a case that began in the early 1990s on NCIS: Origins. It’s been an eventful month, so for Sean Murray to say that even bigger stuff is on the way has me excited about what NCIS has in store for the 2026 TV schedule. He then added:
Sean Murray also mentioned earlier in the interview that “it's a miracle to get a show made,” and even more so for it to get picked up for a year, be renewed and so on. NCIS clearly hit the jackpot when it comes to TV luck, and it’s brought us to the point where we can see it reach 500 episodes. It remains to be seen when Episode 500 will specifically air, but you can continue following along with NCIS Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS, and it can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.