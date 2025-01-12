Jeopardy Contestant Gets Candid About ‘Little’ Frustrations With Mayim Bialik On The Show Before She Was Let Go
I'll take 'Hosting Wars Reignited' for $1,000, Ken.
Regular Jeopardy! viewers like myself are all too ready to forget the hosting drama that befell the show following the death of one of the best game show hosts ever, Alex Trebek. While things have certainly changed in Ken Jennings’ era of Jeopardy!, the new host has really come into his own, enduring a revolving door of guest hosts and a co-hosting stint with Mayim Bialik before earning the full-time job. Now, as some familiar faces are welcomed back for tournament season on the 2025 TV schedule, one of Jeopardy!’s biggest winners admitted one thing he found “a little frustrating” about Bialik during that time.
Matt Amodio holds the distinction of competing under seven different Jeopardy! hosts during his 38-game win streak in 2021, including Mayim Bialik, and he candidly revealed to Rolling Stone one reason he was glad to see Ken Jennings take over hosting duties on a permanent basis. Amodio said of Bialik:
During the time when Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik were co-hosting, Jeopardy! fans were not shy about picking favorites. The debate over who should win the permanent gig continued until the 2023 WGA strike, when Bialik chose to skip the final week of Jeopardy! tapings to stand in solidarity with the writers.
Ken Jennings stepped in for that final week, and by the time new episodes resumed after the strikes, it was announced that Mayim Bialik would not return. Executive producer Michael Davies explained how Ken Jennings ultimately won the job, saying:
It is quite impressive when Ken Jennings throws out little tidbits of extra information, and he even admits to the contestants when he gets stumped by a particular clue. That’s a pretty unique skill that likely no actor or athlete would surpass Jennings in.
Jeopardy! is currently airing its Second Chance Tournament daily in syndication, so check your local listings, and catch Ken Jennings hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on ABC. Fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can also catch Pop Culture Jeopardy!, where host Colin Jost is absolutely crushing it, even if he doesn’t know all the answers.
