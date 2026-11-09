Ramayana Producer On How Being A ‘Fanboy’ Of Chris Nolan Films Inspired One Thing About The Epic
The Indian movie features one awesome collab.
India’s most expensive movie ever is Ramayana, which is one of the latest 2026 movie releases to hit theaters. The movie was a massive undertaking, and that's evident just by watching the trailer. All in all, the film is firmly steeped in the culture its representing. But, even though the flick was made thousands of miles from Hollywood, a producer was very much inspired by one of our greatest filmmakers, Christopher Nolan, as CinemaBlend recently learned.
Did you know that Ramayana is co-composed by Hans Zimmer? The German musician has become one of the most beloved and prolific composers of modern cinema, and that’s exactly why the movie's producer, Namit Malhotra, asked for him to come aboard the filmmaking team. Here’s how he told us the story during CB’s exclusive Ramayana interview:
Malhotra called himself a self-described “fanboy” of Nolan movies who's been in awe of his movies for a while. So, when he went on to make his own epic, he thought he'd take the long-shot move to try to get Zimmer on board for Ramayana alongside his favorite composer from India, A.R. Rahman. (Did you know Zimmer actually helped convince Nolan to make Interstellar, by the way? A greatly overlooked detail is just how important musicians like him are pivotal to the filmmaking process.) As Malhotra added:
Even though Namit Malhotra had never met Zimmer and didn't know would react to the request, the producer took “a cue from [his] American friends” and reached out to the Interstellar composer. This is what happened next:
The idea really does sell itself, doesn’t it? Ramayana is a Hindu epic poem that’s very central to India’s culture. It has inspired the celebrations of Diwali and Dussehra, and the story also serves as a moral cornerstone as well. It focuses on two characters: Rama and Ravana. Prince Rama is the seventh incarnation / avatar of Lord Vishnu, who becomes responsible for taking down King Ravana from having uncontrollable power over people. It's India's own classic good vs. evil story, and it has really stood the test of time.
I'm no sure how aware Zimmer was of the legend of Ramayana before it was pitched to him, yet he was apparently sold quite quickly. He got the importance of it being told for the big screen. Malhotra told us that Zimmer’s reaction to his pitch even “revalidated” his own reasons to make it and “reinvigorated [his] own confidence” since he respects the composer so much.
Hans Zimmer is a busy musical savant, who’s recently worked on the Dune movies and the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, so he could have easily passed, but he clearly didn’t want to. And, as a result of his participation, one of Hollywood's best got to put his mark on a historical Indian film. You can hear Zimmer’s original music for Ramayana, which is playing in theaters around the world right now.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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