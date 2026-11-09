90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Just Hit On Andi And Nigel's Biggest Issue, And I Don't See Them Getting Over It

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Hakuna Ma-Drama." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way finally showed Andi Wallace and Nigel having a heart-to-heart about boundaries in their relationship, and I think it unintentionally revealed why this relationship may never work. Andi is ready for a relationship with a deep emotional connection, and it doesn't seem like Nigel is willing to do that.

TLC teased the first part of Nigel and Andi's conversation ahead of the episode, but now that we have the full context, I have thoughts. Can Nigel really be jealous of Andi texting other men, when he's seemingly unwilling to offer her anything different than what he does with all his lovers? Let's talk this out.

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Nigel Doesn't Treat Andi Any Differently From His Other "Lovers"

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to air amid the 2026 TV schedule brought up something that I'm not even sure Andi realized in the moment. While Nigel went after her for texting other men, he defended his relationships with other women as they were purely physical with limited to zero texting beyond that. Minutes later, Andi mentioned that he wouldn't text her when he's with other women, and Nigel argued that he would rarely text anyone, period.

I personally found that exchange to be telling. Since the start, I've had trouble figuring out how Nigel's relationship with Andi is different than any of his other part-time lovers. Based on their conversation about texting, I'm beginning to get the feeling that it isn't, which feels like a major problem.

Is Andi The Fiancé Or Another Part-Time Lover?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are still on the fence about whether Andi or Nigel are still together at this point. That's been even more uncertain since the revelation that Andi had been on Tinder and was embracing her side of ethical non-monogamy.

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I'm now wondering if the reason their relationship feels so ambiguous is due to Nigel treating Andi like she's a part-time lover. To be fair, if she ended up returning to the United States like some believe, that feels like a part-time romance. Is Nigel wrong for treating someone that way when he can only roam grocery stores with them barefoot once in a blue moon?

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Also, I wouldn't be surprised if Andi realized she just wasn't going to get the emotional connection from Nigel that she desperately craved. It doesn't sound like his part-time lovers are getting that treatment either, which could just mean that it's not something he's ever going to give a partner. These two just may be a bad match, but we'll just have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season has so much drama going on that I can hardly keep up, so stick with us as we break down some of the biggest storylines after each episode.