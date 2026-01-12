Kenan Thompson Reflects On Very First Acting Job, And I Gotta Say It Sounds Cornier Than Any SNL Sketches
Everyone has to start somewhere.
One of the most successful TV actors of his generation by most metrics, Saturday Night Live longest-running actor Kenan Thompson has been a sketch comedy staple for over 30 years now, going back to his run on Nickelodeon's All That. But that career didn't start with him speaking French in footed bathtubs, and instead involved fake fishing and real fried chicken.
Long before taking on his stressful first SNL audition, in the relatively minimal span before before becoming a proper child star, Thompson booked a TV ad as his first paying gig. Reflecting on that pre-teen period on Richer Lives by SoFi, the actor told host Vivian Tu:
At the time, it felt like a dream come true, but in hindsight, the actor amusingly questioned the optics of a Black kid being put in the position to hock a stereotype-associated food. At the same time, good fried chicken is good fried chicken.
The Good Burger co-star said he landed a payday that, while perhaps not astounding these days, was everything to him at a young age. He continued:
I don't recall ever banking $800 as a kid, but I also can't imagine ever being able to spend that much money at that point in life. I'm a few years younger than Thompson, and thus wouldn't have been dealing with modern hyper-inflation ju-u-u-ust yet, so him saying he blew a lot of the money on action figures rang as true as anything. I dare not say whether or not that still holds true for me, but one glance inside my office is all it takes.
Thankfully, Kenan Thompson laid out exactly what happened in the commercial, though he didn't name the establishment. Even as someone who loves puns and can embrace purely stupid humor, though, I can only shake my head with sympathetic derision at the ad's big punchline. In his words:
I guess it doesn't seem that weird to take fried chicken as a meal while going fishing, but it seems nonintuitive to bring greasy food for an activity where holding tightly onto a fishing pole is 85% of it. Also, if I eat while I'm in the middle of a food-gathering activity like fishing, foraging or grocery shopping, I'm liable to stop doing it as soon as my hunger is sated. Why didn't that ad writer think about my feelings 30+ years later, I ask you?
Anyway, at this point in his career, he’s been able to justify SNL writers adding “Kenan reacts” in scripts rather than having specific directions laid out, so there aren’t any worries that he’ll once again be relegated to further punchlines like “I like this kind of biting.” Outside of SNL’s barrel-bottom sketches, I guess.
The effects of Thompson’s first acting gig, as it were, can still be measured this many years down the road, in the sense that he’s been a go-to spokesperson for Autotrader ads, Universal Parks, Thrifty Car Rental, Chips Ahoy!, T-Mobile, Cascade and more. (That's mostly just in the past year or two.) Not to mention hocking plenty of SNL’s fake products convincingly.
Fans can find him back in sketch mode when Saturday Night Live Season 51 returns to NBC on Saturday, January 17, with Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky as the upcoming guest host and musical guest.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
