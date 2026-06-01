Two 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members Are Guilty Of Issues That Drive Me Up The Wall Every Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Forsaking All Others." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has featured tons of couples over the years who've made faulty choices that other couples should be learning from, and yet somehow these same issues keep being made with frequency. This time around, Shea McGuire and Mallorie have me worked up, as they broke the rule of withholding "dealbreaker" information until their significant other makes it into the United States.

With so much heartbreak already in this franchise as the 2026 TV schedule continues, I'm worried another two 90 Day Fiancé couples are in jeopardy due to lies by omission. Here's what we learned in the latest episode, and why Mallorie and Shea may have more in common than living in a small town.

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Shea Claimed He Had A Valid Reason For Withholding The Cheating Allegations Before Annabelle Arrived, But I Don't Buy It

I've maintained that Shea exhibited "red flags" since the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé Season 12, and this episode was no different. Seeking to get ahead of the conversation his ex-wife Nicole wants to have with Annabelle, he tried to prepare her for what allegations of "cheating" she might hear about. He then proceeded to confess to kissing other women while drunk, and then explained to Annabelle that he doesn't consider that cheating.

What Shea failed to realize is that it's not for him to decide what Annabelle considers cheating. He also went on to tell the confessional he didn't have this conversation with her before she arrived because he wanted a chance to explain himself in person. I'm skeptical of that, and I think Shea knew he was wrong. I also think if he told Annabelle about this before her flight, she would've canceled coming altogether. It's disputes like this that lead to married 90 Day couples splitting up, so hopefully they can figure this out.

Mallorie Waiting Until Rasit Is In The United States To Question If She Wants Children Feels Shady

Mallorie and Rasit's love story so far on 90 Day Fiancé is great, and I thought they might be the most wholesome couple we've seen since Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio. It was nothing but Rasit loving his time in the United States, up until the baby toys started to come out.

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As Rasit unpacked baby toys, Mallorie brought up that she still had yet to tell her soon-to-be husband she wasn't sure if she wanted children. It felt like a wild reveal, because anyone who shows up with toys for an unborn child has clearly talked about wanting them long before this.

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Did Mallorie change her mind within the past couple of days, or was this a calculated discussion she didn't want to happen until he was firmly in the United States? It feels as though he was misled, and I also feel that if Mallorie was more upfront about potentially not wanting children, they might've gone their separate ways a while ago.

As someone who watches a lot of 90 Day Fiancé, I've seen plenty of outrage when an American in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way arrives, and their life is not what they imagined. Take Ariela Weinberg's shocked reaction to Biniyam Shibre's apartment, for example. It's not ok because she was led to believe the house would be something it clearly isn't, and we all agree that's not ok. Side note: it's also no surprise those two ultimately split.

In general, I would appreciate seeing more Americans in 90 Day Fiancé come under fire for luring in foreign-born fiancés and leaving out vital information before their arrival in the United States. For a show where we hear the word "scammer" so often, we rarely touch on these incidents, and maybe we should.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm waiting to see how this situation plays out for both Shea and Mallorie, and how their partners will react to their bombshell reveals.