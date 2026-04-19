Kenan Thompson Honors Eddie Murphy As Being 'The Proof' That Someone Like Him Could Shine On SNL
Just a legend hyping up a fellow legend.
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Though the lineup of upcoming SNL guest hosts for Season 51 is dwindling, with just three more episodes to go, the show’s legacy will continue for years to come, likely with longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson leading the charge. The sketch comedy extraordinaire was one of many celebs on-hand to honor another Saturday Night Live giant, Eddie Murphy, who received 51st AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala event in Los Angeles.
During his tribute, Thompson gave credit to Murphy for blazing his trail as a 19-year-old joining SNL’s cast in 1980 and setting the precedent for others to do the same. Thompson didn’t need to break out his French accent as Jean K Jean for any false fanciness, and instead spoke from the heart (via THR), saying:
Which isn't to say that any young comedians in 2026 and beyond should be inspired to bring Gumby back as a relevant piece of comedy. But Kenan Thompson's point remains salient. Eddie Murphy's meteoric rise to fame in the 1980s remains impressive enough to be an inspiration for anyone in any career, in the sense that having heaping amounts of talent and confidence is often the winning combination.Article continues below
Elsewhere, Thompson shared another reason why he's admired Murphy for so many years, pointing to how the Beverly Hills Cop vet can excel in roles beyond just the ones that put him on the map. As he put it:
As amusing as it would be to hear a 90-year-old Eddie Murphy delivering his former signature laugh, it only makes sense that he had to put that one in semi-retirement.
And sure, some of Murphy's evolving went haywire, with some projects not matching up at all with what audiences wanted from him. But he took those shots because he believed in the projects, and such disappointments led him to stretching his talents in roles for Dreamgirls, Dolemite Is My Name and more.
Someone else who praised Eddie Murphy's onscreen performances was fellow Saturday Night Live vet Tracy Morgan. Unsurprisingly, the Reggie Dinkins star pointed back to a meta moment, saying:
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The line that made me laugh the most out of anything reported on, however, came from Eddie Murphy himself, who addressed his appreciation to AFI for giving him the lifetime achievement award while he's still young and dapper enough to accept it free from messing himself on the stage. As he put it oh-so-elequently:
Fans will get to see Murphy being honored when the AFI gala is available to stream via Netflix subscription later in the 2026 TV schedule. Until that happens, Saturday Night Live will return with a trio of new episodes on NBC when Olivia Rodrigo hits the stage on May 2.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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