Latest Round Of WWE Releases Includes Road Dogg, William Regal And More

2021 was a rough year for the WWE in terms of releasing wrestlers, and it seems like 2022 isn’t off to a great start either. Word is coming down that the company released several behind-the-scenes staff involved in NXT 2.0, many of whom are former wrestlers for the WWE. Among the list of released names are the New Age Outlaws' Road Dogg , and a former wrestler more or less synonymous with NXT for years now: William Regal.

As of writing, the WWE confirmed to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that it released a number of backstage coaches, writers, and staff involved with NXT 2.0. The list, which is quite extensive and growing, includes former wrestlers who worked behind the scenes with talents like William Regal and Road Dogg, Allison Danger, and Ace Steel. Writer Ryan Katz and creatives Dave Kapoor and George Caroll were released, the former two (Katz and Kapoor) after many years with the company. Finally, wrestling talents Danny Burch, Timothy Thatcher, and Hideki Suzuki. Currently, it appears at least 11 staff members are now gone from NXT 2.0 for reasons the WWE commented on after confirming the releases.

With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.

William Regal leaving NXT is about the most shocking wrestling news of 2022 and may continue to hold that title by the year’s end. Regal served as the on-camera General Manager of the show since 2014 and was the lead talent scout for the company. He’s been around NXT for the rise of quite a few of the WWE’s current superstars, such as Becky Lynch , Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin, just to name a few. Audiences will no doubt miss Regal’s presence in NXT 2.0. NXT superstars no longer with the company, such as Johnny Gargano, have pointed out what a tremendous loss this is for WWE.

If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal pic.twitter.com/ib8GFIHHzEJanuary 5, 2022 See more

The same goes for much of the staff WWE has released, some of whom spent years with the company before this sudden departure. Road Dogg (Brian Girard James) worked behind-the-scenes following his in-ring run in the company since 2014, as just one other example. These are all notable departures from the WWE, which makes the news so shocking.