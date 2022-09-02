Law And Order: Organized Crime Is Already Making Another Huge Change Behind The Scenes

Law & Order: Organized Crime is still a few weeks away from returning for its third season, but the NBC drama has already made another major change. After losing one showrunner back in February, the replacement is now departing as well, and yet another new boss is on the way. Sean Jablonski of Gypsy and Project Blue Book fame is taking over.

Sean Jablonski is replacing Bryan Goluboff as showrunner for Law & Order: Organized Crime’s upcoming Season 3, according to Variety , making him the latest in less than a year. After Ilene Chaiken’s departure was announced in February, executive producer Barry O’Brien stepped in as interim boss . Goluboff was then named the new showrunner in May, shortly before Law & Order: SVU named David Graziano as its new showrunner .

The news comes not too long after Goluboff was hyping the third season, including with some comments about how Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will evolve their relationship in future crossovers. The franchise is just weeks away from its very first three-show crossover event , comprised of the Season 22 premiere of Law & Order, Season 24 premiere of SVU, and Season 3 premiere of Organized Crime.

Unlike Sean Jablonski, Bryan Goluboff came to Organized Crime from a background that included some time as an executive producer on SVU, so he seemed like a natural fit for the third season. Jablonski doesn’t have any ties to the Mariska Hargitay show, but was credited as a producer on Season 12 of the original Law & Order, prior to its 2010 cancellation and 2022 revival. He’ll undoubtedly gain some hands-on SVU experience if he lasts at Organized Crime, as the two shows share characters and even have crossover events on a fairly regular basis.

At the time of writing, no explanation has been given for why Bryan Goluboff is stepping down and Sean Jablonski is taking over, but this is the latest high-profile change coming to the nine-show Wolf Entertainment TV universe over the past several weeks.

First, longtime SVU series regular Kelli Giddish was announced to be leaving the show, which was reportedly not her choice . Then came the news that Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer – who starred on the crime show from the very beginning – will leave in the first half of the upcoming Season 10 . The Organized Crime change will be behind-the-scenes, but key to the overall production of the hit show.

The wait to see Stabler back in action on Law & Order: Organized Crime is nearly over. The series returns on Thursday, September 22, although not in its usual time slot. Due to the crossover with SVU and Law & Order, OC will actually air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by SVU and then L&O. OC will return to its normal 10 p.m. time slot starting in the following week.