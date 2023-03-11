Law And Order: Organized Crime Is Going Through Another Behind-The-Scenes Change, And It Could Be Good News For Benson And Stabler

Law & Order: Organized Crime is on a brief break from new episodes on NBC, but that doesn't mean a shortage of developments! Another huge behind-the-scenes change is happening at the Christopher Meloni-led series. Showrunner Sean Jablonski won't finish the current third season, and his position will be filled by Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano for the remaining episodes. While this makes the fourth Organized Crime boss to depart over the course of a year, it could also be good news for fans who have been wanting more of OC's Stabler and SVU's Benson sharing scenes.

The Big Change Behind The Scenes

Sean Jablonski has decided to step down from his role as Law & Order: Organized Crime showrunner over creative differences, according to Deadline, which also reports that Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano (who took the top job on that show back in 2022) will step up to oversee the show for the last three episodes of Season 3 that have not yet been finished.

The latest behind-the-scenes switch seems to be the latest in a game of musical chairs for showrunners on OC, as Jablonski joined the show back in the fall to replace Bryan Goluboff, who had joined OC to replace previous showrunner Barry O'Brien. And O'Brien had stepped up in the first place after original showrunner Ilene Chaiken exited!

It's not clear at the time of writing what kind of creative differences were irreconciliable enough for a split between the latest showrunner and the series. Given that OC tends to tell its stories over multi-episode arcs and if the timing is right, it's possible that fans won't even be able to tell that anything whatsoever changed behind the scenes. That said, if the change does result in some more Benson/Stabler action, then I think it's safe to say that plenty of people will notice!

Why It Might Be Good News For Benson And Stabler Fans

The saga of Benson and Stabler has its roots all the way back in 1999, and many fans of Law & Order: SVU have been hoping for the duo get together romantically for multiple decades now. Earlier in SVU's current Season 24, they got about as close to having a frank discussion about their feelings as they've ever gotten, but still went their separate ways and haven't shared a scene since then. Even OC's Danielle Moné Truitt expressed her sympathies for shippers!

As somebody who loves the dynamic between Benson and Stabler in all its messiness but definitely doesn't need them together romantically, the #1 point that has led me to believe that a relationship couldn't work is that Mariska Hargitay is the star of Law & Order: SVU and Christopher Meloni is the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Even the promo that made it look like they were about to kiss didn't change my mind on that front.

Now, however, David Graziano will oversee both series for at least a few episodes of OC and... well, that takes care of the problem of having to get two different showrunners on the same page! Could this be the beginning of emotional continuity between SVU and OC?

Honestly, as a viewer who actually enjoyed the long-awaited Benson/Stabler reunion back in January without being upset that there wasn't a kiss (#TeamBenson), some emotional continuity is my #1 request of SVU and OC over anything romantic. I'd love if the shows sharing a boss for at least a little bit of time could get them on the same page and keep them there.

Am I getting ahead of myself, with hopes that David Graziano will somehow find time between running two of NBC's biggest shows to put some emotional focus on characters who aren't even series regulars in the same show? Sure, but it's a silver lining to the news that OC is going through yet another BTS shakeup, and it's always worth trying to find a silver lining when it comes to shows that can get as dark as OC and SVU!

For now, the rest of the fandom and I can only wait and see what the next episodes have in store. Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime (as well as the original Law & Order) return with new episodes on Thursday, March 23 on NBC, with L&O at 8 p.m., SVU at 9 p.m., and OC at 10 p.m. ET. You can also revisit earlier episodes of all three shows streaming with a subscription to Peacock Premium.