Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Shares Honest Feelings About Fans Who Ship Benson And Stabler

NBC debuted a promo for Law & Order: SVU that previewed a long-awaited Bensler reunion, but fans of the legal drama were left disappointed after the actual episode. Even though Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni nailed the emotional scene, it was still not everything that viewers were hoping for, because the promo seemed to tease a kiss between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. Following the apparent letdown, Law & Order: Organized Crime star Danielle Moné Truitt is now more than ever feeling sorry for those who've shipped Benson and Stabler.

Danielle Moné Truitt spoke out on the Bensler shippers during an interview with People. Based on her comments, she'd fully agree that NBC pulled fans' chains again when it comes to Benson and Stabler. This time around, it's especially hard because both clearly have feelings for the other. Ultimately though, Benson wasn’t quite ready to take that next step. When asked about whether the former partners will ever end up together, Truitt shared her honest thoughts while expressing her sympathies to the shippers:

I don't know! Sometimes I feel sorry for the shippers because I'm, like, I don't know if they're taking you guys on a ride or what. For y'all's sake, I hope something happens with them. I think they tricked you guys last week. Hopefully one day.

(Image credit: NBC)

Those are some very diplomatic thoughts from the actress. At this point, it honestly feels like just about everyone ships Bensler -- or at least feels for the fans who have had “will-they-won’t-they” thoughts for over the past two decades. There's no telling whether Benson and Stabler will ever get together, despite the former partners certainly having feelings for one another. Despite the uncertainty though, you can bet that the shippers aren't going to let up.

Meanwhile, Danielle Moné Truitt's character, Ayanna Bell, hit a breaking point with Stabler on Organized Crime. Also, Benson has been going through a lot following the Duarte situation, and she could definitely use a bit of happiness in her life. It goes without saying that there's currently tension in different respects throughout the L&O universe, as one would expect.

It's hard to say if SVU and Organized Crime are truly on different the same page regarding Benson and Stabler, given they provide different perspectives on their bond. So working out a romance could be challenging from that perspective. Though I'd imagine that if the writers and producers really wanted it, they could work something out story-wise.

Law & Order: SVU’s next new episode isn't expected to air for another few weeks, and the same is true for Organized Crime. So it'll be a little while before fans reunite with the two shows' respective teams. There are plenty of questions to ponder moving forward, such as when the next crossover might occur. But right now, I'm sure most are (and will remain) concerned about the relationship status of Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson following the "kiss that almost was." Hopefully, viewers will at least get a smidge of comfort knowing that a franchise star like Danielle Moné Truitt feels for them during this time.

While you wait for new episodes, stream all seasons of SVU using a Peacock subscription so you can relive Bensler’s growing relationship. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to learn about what else is headed your way in the new year.