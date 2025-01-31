'Not A Chance In Hell': Law And Order's Hugh Dancy Talks Price's Complicated Family Reunion, And I Love How Much Thought He Put Into It
Here's what the actor told us about his character's change of heart.
Spoilers are ahead for Episode 11 of Law & Order Season 24, called "The Hardest Thing" and set to stream with a Peacock subscription.
Law & Order started out its latest episode in the 2025 TV schedule with Shaw, Riley, and Baxter catching a the killer of a wealthy man, but the case got a lot more complicated once it fell to the prosecutors. The extra complication for Nolan? His brother turned up at the office to confront him about their father's failing health, leading Nolan to eventually make a difficult decision and even open up to Maroun.
When I spoke with star Hugh Dancy about "The Hardest Thing," he proved that he's put quite a lot of thought into what makes his character tick over his four seasons so far to this point.
Nolan's Family Reunion
The first episode after Law & Order's big ER reunion finally revisited Nolan's storyline with his father in the hospital, although he would have preferred to keep it far from the homicide case that was also about assisted suicide. His brother Thomas showed up at the office to talk about their dad, who just took another turn for the worse and needed to either enter hospice care or be attached to a feeding tube.
Nolan definitely didn't want to have the conversations at work, but Hugh Dancy was a big fan of getting to play such a tricky storyline for his character. Speaking with CinemaBlend, he had high praise for Justin Chatwin, who came on board to play Thomas Price:
If a show is going to film 20+ episodes for a single season, then the cast has to film at a very fast pace! Apparently, the actors playing the Price brothers had some solid conversations about their backstory, along with the writers. Dancy went on:
Most guest stars come onto Law & Order to play characters with no connections to the leads of the show; that obviously wasn't the case for Justin Chatwin, and he had a key role in the episode. Would Nolan have agreed to a plea deal if Thomas hadn't accused him of being "reasonable" but "cruel" about wanting to keep their father on life support, especially after the death of their other brother, Christopher?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Dancy, who previously opened up about the kinds of Law & Order stories he'd like to do more of, was enthusiastic about the show exploring Nolan's backstory. When I asked how much of Nolan's backstory he knew but hadn't yet shown on the series, he responded:
Considering that the first episode of the Law & Order revival was several years and more than 50 episodes ago, I think fans can appreciate how thoughtful he's been about his character in keeping Nolan's earliest backstory in mind throughout his four seasons so far. Even as Nolan went through the loss of Sam Waterston's DA Jack McCoy and a rough start with new DA Nick Baxter, the backstory was still present. So, isn't it fitting that one of Dancy's most frequent scene partners be part of this storyline?
Nolan Opening Up To Maroun (Begrudgingly)
Nolan and Maroun worked closely together on the homicide/assisted suicide case, and she was on hand to meet his brother both times he came to the office. The first meeting with Thomas was certainly friendly, but there was tension between the brothers the second time around. The ADA gently asked what was wrong when her boss was visibly shaken later, and Nolan actually opened up to her about his dad.
Would he ever have opened up to her about his personal life, if not for his brother directly showing up to the office? I asked Hugh Dancy that very question, and he said:
Maroun has shared some of her past with him, and he's well aware of the tragic loss of her sister, so Dancy and Odelya Halevi have played slightly more vulnerable scenes with each other in the past. The Hannibal alum addressed getting to play that kind of scene with his co-star in the latest episode:
All in all, it was an emotionally draining episode for Nolan Price as a character, but a fun episode for Hugh Dancy as an actor. So, what is it like for him when he gets to play very personal stories on a show that is famously procedural? He explained:
It remains to be seen if/when Law & Order will revisit Nolan's family again in Season 24. The brothers allowed their father to die peacefully rather than prolong his life with a feeding tube, so that part of their lives is over. That doesn't mean that Thomas Price can't turn up again for a reunion with his brother, right? My fingers are crossed with new episodes continuing to release on NBC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET!
As always, Law & Order is followed on Thursdays by Law & Order: SVU, but the wait is still on for when Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 debuts as a Peacock streaming original.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.