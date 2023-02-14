Law And Order: SVU's Ice-T Dropped Details On Major Fin Episode, And I Already Have Chills

All eyes have been on Ice-T lately, as the rapper and Law & Order: SVU actor is receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, February 17. The day before that's happening, though, his character Sergeant Odafin Tutuola will be front and center for a big storyline in the newest episode of SVU. Ice-T has shared some key details about Fin's near future ahead of the episode’s premiere, and I have chills just thinking about it.

In a new interview with ET, Ice-T teased what'll be going down on the newest episode of Law & Order: SVU, which will not only be a major one for Fin, but will also be airing on the actor's birthday. And from the sounds of the episode, it’s going to be one fans won’t want to miss, and thankfully doesn't sound like he'll be paying any final respects. According to Ice-T:

Without giving too much away, Finn basically used to be a narcotics cop before he got over to SVU. Well, he gets the award one night, comes home, and this guy is sitting in his house, and he has a gun on him. He says, ‘You put me in jail for 20 years.’ And it was from before SVU, and then the story unfolds from there. So you’ll see I got a situation I have to address.

Getting a look into Fin’s past before his SVU transition will definitely be interesting, especially since we don’t really know all that much from that time in his life, more than 21 years ago. One can only assume we won't get a bunch of flashbacks with Ice-T aged younger through makeup or CGI, even if that might be a fun guilty pleasure to see if something similar is utilized.

It's hard to predict how this storyline will go, obviously, but knowing SVU, it's not going to go away very easily, especially if it's an issue that has gone unresolved for more than two decades. Fingers crossed that it ends on a good note for Fin, especially if SVU is shaking up its detective roster again so soon after Rollins' departure. Ice-T previously opened up about how he wants Fin’s story to end, and it doesn't sound like this situation lines up with what he had in mind, so the easy bet to make is that Fin won't be going anywhere any time soon. But that doesn’t mean fans should feel completely safe.

I'm definitely curious to see who this convicted felon is that comes back for Fin, and what he wants. Since Fin isn’t really one to talk about his past that much, a mystery threat from 20+ years prior only exudes bad vibes, and Ice-T's thoughts on the matter don't add much to be optimistic about. But there's always the possibility that looking back into his own history could result in some positive changes for the character as well.

This season of Law & Order: SVU has also been able to balance romance with the chilling plots, for the most part, with fans coming closer than ever to seeing Benson and Stabler get together, even though that fell apart, with Benson saying she felt like she wasn’t ready and didn’t want to damage the relationship. Whether they will ever start dating is unknown, but at least the feelings are still there all these years later. Too bad Fin doesn't have a long-lost love to look forward to reuniting with in the next ep.

