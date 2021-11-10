Law And Order's Chris Meloni Shared Powerful Tribute To Mariska Hargitay During Award Presentation
By Rachel Romean last updated
Chris Meloni shares the love for Mariska Hargitay.
Anyone with a working television knows the impact of Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. In addition to starring on the long-running procedural for upwards of two decades, she’s also become a philanthropist, who uses her fame to help survivors of assault. This year, she was honored during a major awards presentation by none other than her longtime on-screen partner, Detective Elliot Stabler a.k.a Christopher Meloni.
The veteran actor was on deck to acknowledge Mariska Hargitay at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on November 8th. The actress and activist was recognized for her tireless work to bring recognition to the countless unused rape kits in the U.S. criminal justice backlog, as well as her founding of the Joyful Heart foundation. While many celebs had great things to say about her, including fellow SVU star Ice-T, Christopher Meloni‘s really struck a chord. He said:
If you got a bit teary-eyed just from reading that, you’re not alone. Both stars reportedly got emotional during the Stabler actor's speech. The moment wasn’t captured on video, but his touching words were recorded for posterity on the Glamour website. In addition to calling his longtime screen partner every positive adjective in the dictionary, he also commended her sense of empathy and compassion:
It’s good to know that the on-screen closeness between Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay is just as genuine off the clock. After all, their relationship was part of what made that era of SVU so compulsively watchable. And it’s also what made their reunion on the Stabler-centric spinoff, Law and Order: Organized Crime, so compelling (albeit a bit messy). Hey, even the best partners have their ups and downs, even if it's just on camera
The first 22 seasons of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu. Season 23 of SVU is currently airing at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays on NBC, followed by Season 2 of Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.