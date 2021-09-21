More OG Law And Order Actors Came To Visit Christopher Meloni On The Organized Crime Set

The second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is right around the corner and, because the show exists within the world of the long-running franchise, fans are likely anxious to know whether any other L&O alums will appear on the series this year. Law & Order characters have been known to crossover into different shows and, now that would appear to be the case here. Just recently, Christopher Meloni revealed that some OG guests had made their way onto the Organized Crime set!

Law & Order's Christopher Meloni took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the spinoff's set, which features some familiar faces. Meloni and Organized Crime co-star Danielle Moné Truitt were in the company of SVU stars Mariska Hargitay (who has been on the set before) and Ice-T. Check out the post down below:

Considering that Ice-T is wearing a police vest, this would appear to be more than just a simple visit from friends. It does indeed look like fans will have another SVU and Organized Crime crossover to look forward to, which could (hopefully) involve more characters. While the actor and rapper has starred as SVU's Detective/Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutola since its second season (and has even reprised his role on Law & Order, 30 Rock, Chicago P.D. and even SNL) this will mark his first appearance on Organized Crime.

There were a few Law & Order crossovers during Organized Crime’s first season, but one would expect that subsequent ones will be even bigger now that latest spinoff has established its own corner of the TV universe. On that note, could SVU actors also make the jump to Organized Crime?

It’s definitely possible, especially when you consider just how frequently Law & Order characters can jump from show to show. At the moment, Christopher Meloni seems to be fine with just getting visits from his former co-stars. However, fans can only hope that this is only one of several run-ins between the characters of both series.

It'll be interesting to see what brings these two units together, and whether or not the story development could turn into a long-term story arc. It’s been nice to see Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler reconnect with the Special Victims Unit after all this time while simultaneously leading his own Organized Crime squad. With that in mind, it would seem like a good move on the producers' part to capitalize on the vital link between these two shows.

Catch the Season 23 premiere of Law & Order: SVU and the Season 2 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime this Thursday, September 23, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, on NBC!