Savannah Guthrie Got Candid About Becoming Today's Co-Anchor In 2012 And Being 'Sure That It Wouldn't Last'

Last week, The Today Show played host to Hoda Kotb’s farewell, and it was one for the books. And while it was a tearful goodbye, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie opened up and reflected on her beginnings of being an NBC morning anchor, which kicked off over a decade ago. It turns out the seniored broadcaster and journalist wasn't just fearful, but certain, that her time with Today would be short-lived.

As Craig Melvin replaces Hoda Kotb and settles in for his new-ish role on the historic morning talk show program, he and Guthrie have been celebrated as they forge forward as new co-hosts. The duo talked with Parade about becoming aquaintances and then friends well before Kotb's exit shook up the 2025 TV schedule. Both knew of each other while in Washington D.C. before the Guthrie eventually moved to 30 Rock, and she said this about getting the call to replace Ann Curry back in 2012, and how it all felt so scary.

I came at a time of a lot of controversy for the show, and it wasn’t, I don't think, a happy occasion, really—for anyone, including me. I was as terrified as I could possibly be because the bosses at the time had made a decision, and I quite literally was the last to know, and I was so afraid, and I was pretty sure that I wouldn't last.

It would have been quite a time to start as a new head anchor for anyone after the Curry ousting. For everything to feel uncertain, from the decisions made by her bosses to being the last know anything, it had to be incredibly stressful for Guthrie, while also possibly causing a case of impostor syndrome.

Before the promotion, Guthrie was the 9 a.m. anchor and head legal correspondent. She revealed that the move felt too good to be true, saying:

All my dreams had already come true. It didn't need to get any better than that.

Luckily for her, all these years later, it seems to continue to get better, including a salary bump similar to Melvin’s pay bump. Although, it was pretty sad to see her part ways with Kotb. I’m glad that her and her new co-host already had a relationship so it’ll make the transition easier on everyone involved.

The Mostly What God Does author recalls that she was crying about the position when offered to her not because it was her goal but because she feared being let go eventually. She also added how pleased she is to be a part of Today still.

When I was offered the job, I was in tears. And it wasn't because I didn't dream of this job like everyone else does. It was because I was sure that it wouldn't last and that I'd be thrown by the wayside within a few weeks or months…I'm so happy that I survived and I'm still here.

What a ride the decade plus co-host had landing the gig! Seemingly, she’s more than settled in now, and even though she was shocked but not shocked about Kotb’s departure, it sure seems like she can whether this showchanging transition. After all, her sweet parting gift for her 'Today' co-host of a pair of pom poms showed nothing but love and support for the future of their friendship beyond professional means.

Today has been in good hands since well before 2012, but I don't think anyone would say Savannah Guthrie changed that in the slightest. Her fun and caring disposition is what landed her the job in the first place, and hopefully, for her, she’s learned it’s the exact reason why she’s a lasting staple of the staple morning show.

Watch Today on NBC at 7 A.M. on weekdays. Stream prior episodes with a Peacock subscription.