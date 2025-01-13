Hoda Kotb Started Her First Week Off By Sharing Kind Words For Craig Melvin As He Takes Over Co-Anchor Gig With Savannah Guthrie

It’s the dawn of a new day at The Today Show amid the 2025 TV schedule, as longtime co-host Hoda Kotb officially signed off on January 10. Succeeding her in that post is fellow series alum Craig Melvin, who’ll be sharing the desk with Savannah Guthrie. Melvin’s stint in the big seat officially started today, January 13, and he seems to be off to a solid start thus far. While Kotb is currently reveling in her new routine, she signified her first week off by sharing some kind words for Melvin.

The hosts of Today honored Craig Melvin on air by sharing a clip package of the work he’s done with the NBC program over the years. While that video, which was shared on YouTube, was sweet enough, Hoda Kotb’s message was the icing on the cake. She appeared via a pre-recorded video that was played on air. In the clip, Kotb lauded her successor, calling him “fantastic” and revealed that she’d left him a message hidden on set that she wanted him to read on air. Savannah Guthrie then revealed the poem, and it reads as follows:

From Hoda, I’m moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, and your world will expand. The adventures are endless, the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year. Day One! You are ready surrounded by love. Your team is the kind you can only dream of. Savannah, Al and Carson are here! With partners like these, your runway is clear. From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock, Your fans are so eager, they’re watching the clock. The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, a fabulous run. Let’s go, Mets!

That’s the kind of pick-me-up that any of us can surely use! I love seeing this kind of support amongst friends and colleagues and, by the looks of it, Craig Melvin really appreciates the warm words. What should also be said is that everything his predecessor said is true, as he’s in a position to succeed and he has longtime colleagues working alongside him. Overall, I think this was the perfect way for the team to mark Melvin’s first day in his new position.

Hoda Kotb announced her decision to leave the news program back in September 2024 and was met with sad but supportive reactions from fans. Her co-anchors were also in her corner as Kotb prepared for her exit, which she attributed to a desire to spend more time with her two children. Ahead of her final show, the NBC veteran received some sweet gifts from Savannah Guthrie and more, and the cast subsequently paid tribute to Kotb in other ways. Now, the former newswoman seems content with her decision and, on that note, she dropped a sweet caption into an Instagram post she shared Monday morning:

Here’s to everyone starting fresh— [Craig Melvin] and [Savannah Guthrie] ….. [Jenna Bush Hager] and friends.. and to me! Lets do this!

I’ll forever smile whenever I hear Hoda Kotb lending words of support to her former co-workers. To say that the show won’t be the same without her jovial and warm presence would be an understatement. However, as Kotb conveyed through her message, the show appears to be in good hands with Craig Melvin and co. moving forward.