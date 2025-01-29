Why Billy Crystal And Meg Ryan Reunited To Fake Another Orgasm (With Sydney Sweeney) For A Super Bowl Commercial
Harry really did want to spend the rest of his life with Sally.
The 2025 TV schedule will soon mark Super Bowl LIX, and with that annual event comes a number of commercials. Set to show up in an ad are Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, who are also joined by Sydney Sweeney. Ryan and Crystal are reuniting years after starring in one of the best romantic comedies ever, When Harry Met Sally..., and the ad revisits their iconic characters in a Katz Deli scene. Now, the veteran actors explain why they returned to stun another room full of deli patrons.
Of course, before hearing the actors' comments, you need to feast your eyes on the commercial itself, in all its nostalgic glory. Not only does it aptly pay homage to Rob Reiner's beloved 1989 film, but it also shows that his two lead actors still have that spark of chemistry. Check out how the stars faked another orgasm:
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan spoke to CNN about somewhat continuing the friend-to-lovers story established in their classic film. The actor and comedian, who previously reminisced at Katz's Deli, has long spoken about how important When Harry Met Sally... still is to him. During the interview, the You’ve Got Mail star revealed that her desire to join the ad stemmed from it being a confirmation to fans (and to her and Crystal) that their characters, Sally Albright and Harry Burns, are still good after all these years:
As a fan, I’m with the Sleepless in Seattle actress. Even if this opportunity to revisit the characters comes with a side of Hellmann’s Mayo, I’ll take it. After 35 years of viewers watching the movie, it’s a nice homage and a lovely peek into Harry and Sally's lives today. It’s good to know that all involved believe that not much has changed for the two and that the two leads are still close. (On that note, Ryan even recently roasting Crystal over the infamous orgasm scene.)
And we have to mention that quick Sydney Sweeney cameo paired with the famous, "I'll have what she's having," line.
Sydney Sweeney's presence, while unexpected, doesn't hurt. It also makes sense why she was tapped, since she’s been making waves with rom-coms more recently. Although, I personally would’ve liked to have seen Billie Lourd, the daughter of late WHMS alum Carrie Fisher, in the spot to give the reunion that little extra special touch.
Billy Crystal went on to agree with his colleague's sentiments about reuniting. He also opened up about how their relationship was on set years ago and how it compares today:
I think Billy Crystal may be hitting on the fact that few likely expected a reunion to arrive via a Hellmann's mayo commercial for the Super Bowl, but why not? It seems like both performers were pleased to jump at the chance to get back into these prolific characters. And, as one of the many When Harry Met Sally lovers, I'm glad they agreed -- and brought Sydney Sweeney along for the ride. The commercial is super sweet and serves as a reminder of why fans fell in love with the titular couple in the first place.
The commercial will be one of the many to air amid Super Bowl LIX, which you can watch on Sunday February 9th on CBS or stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
