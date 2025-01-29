Why Billy Crystal And Meg Ryan Reunited To Fake Another Orgasm (With Sydney Sweeney) For A Super Bowl Commercial

The 2025 TV schedule will soon mark Super Bowl LIX, and with that annual event comes a number of commercials. Set to show up in an ad are Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, who are also joined by Sydney Sweeney. Ryan and Crystal are reuniting years after starring in one of the best romantic comedies ever, When Harry Met Sally..., and the ad revisits their iconic characters in a Katz Deli scene. Now, the veteran actors explain why they returned to stun another room full of deli patrons.

Of course, before hearing the actors' comments, you need to feast your eyes on the commercial itself, in all its nostalgic glory. Not only does it aptly pay homage to Rob Reiner's beloved 1989 film, but it also shows that his two lead actors still have that spark of chemistry. Check out how the stars faked another orgasm:

When Sally Met Hellmann's - Big Game :60 - YouTube Watch On

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan spoke to CNN about somewhat continuing the friend-to-lovers story established in their classic film. The actor and comedian, who previously reminisced at Katz's Deli, has long spoken about how important When Harry Met Sally... still is to him. During the interview, the You’ve Got Mail star revealed that her desire to join the ad stemmed from it being a confirmation to fans (and to her and Crystal) that their characters, Sally Albright and Harry Burns, are still good after all these years:

I don’t know that they intended it, but what we like about it is that you’re inside a little bit of their happily after ever. Thirty-five years later, you get the idea that they’re still going here, they’re together, they’re still talking the way they talk to each other. It’s like a little wink at the movie.

As a fan, I’m with the Sleepless in Seattle actress. Even if this opportunity to revisit the characters comes with a side of Hellmann’s Mayo, I’ll take it. After 35 years of viewers watching the movie, it’s a nice homage and a lovely peek into Harry and Sally's lives today. It’s good to know that all involved believe that not much has changed for the two and that the two leads are still close. (On that note, Ryan even recently roasting Crystal over the infamous orgasm scene.)

And we have to mention that quick Sydney Sweeney cameo paired with the famous, "I'll have what she's having," line.

(Image credit: Hellmann's Mayo Super Bowl commercial)

Sydney Sweeney's presence, while unexpected, doesn't hurt. It also makes sense why she was tapped, since she’s been making waves with rom-coms more recently. Although, I personally would’ve liked to have seen Billie Lourd, the daughter of late WHMS alum Carrie Fisher, in the spot to give the reunion that little extra special touch.

Billy Crystal went on to agree with his colleague's sentiments about reuniting. He also opened up about how their relationship was on set years ago and how it compares today:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is the right word comfortable? I don’t know, it just makes sense! That’s always been something, is that you can’t really define it. I knew it the first time that we met when Meg came in. I was already cast in the movie and when Meg came in to talk and then to read, we just said, ‘Let’s start shooting.’ It just felt right and great right away. And it did on this day, too. When we walked onto the set together, it was just like, ‘Here we are.’ Same table, same pastrami sandwich, same indigestion. And you know, it felt kind of great.

I think Billy Crystal may be hitting on the fact that few likely expected a reunion to arrive via a Hellmann's mayo commercial for the Super Bowl, but why not? It seems like both performers were pleased to jump at the chance to get back into these prolific characters. And, as one of the many When Harry Met Sally lovers, I'm glad they agreed -- and brought Sydney Sweeney along for the ride. The commercial is super sweet and serves as a reminder of why fans fell in love with the titular couple in the first place.

The commercial will be one of the many to air amid Super Bowl LIX, which you can watch on Sunday February 9th on CBS or stream with a Paramount+ subscription.