Seal Playing A Seal In The Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad Is The Stuff Of Nightmares, And I Can't Unsee It

I'm not sure audiences will be expecting any CGI-infused jump scares upon streaming the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9, but viewers should be prepared for one all the same, thanks to Mountain Dew. Just when I thought Totino's pizza ad with Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson set the bar for "WTF," the citrus soda brand raised it by turning pop star Seal into an overly expressive seal.

When Batman Forever bolstered the popularity of "Kiss from a Rose" and essentially turned Seal into a household name, no one could've imagined the devastating impact to come decades later in parody form. For a Super Bowl ad promoting Mountain Dew's Tropical Lime-flavored Baja Blast, check out Becky G and Seal as "Seal" in the ad below...if you dare!

Kiss From A Lime ft. SEAL, Becky G | Super Bowl LIX | Official Song of Mountain Dew Baja Blast - YouTube Watch On

I have so many questions, and while I don't expect to get answers to any of them, they're not going away.

Is Becky G in an alternate universe transported by drinking Mountain Dew?

So Seal himself can co-exist in the boat as his human self along with the seal version of Seal who has apparently assimilated into "normal life" with a bunch of normal seals?

Why do I feel so sad that a seal can't hold Mountain Dew in its weird, haunting fingers and enjoy it?

Does the animal realize this is a song parody, or does it think the words and melody are completely original?

Like the Jason Momoa-esque actor in the Super Bowl ad says: "None of this makes sense." But I love it all the same. Which is kind of what the MTN Dew brand is all about.

It's also as horrifying as any other bizarre Super Bowl antics we've come to expect from Mountain Dew. This is the same soft drink that made Bryan Cranston reenact The Shining, and gave us that OTHER terrifying creature known only as "Puppy Monkey Baby." As scary as that was, I think the Seal seal may top it, especially with those weird flipper fingers I can't stop looking at.

More Super Bowl Ads (Image credit: Maximum Effort/Unit9) I Can't Stop Watching This Ridiculous Super Bowl Ad With Channing Tatum Dancing For Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team And You Probably Won't Be Able To Either

2025's early Super Bowl commercials already have people talking, and the early results across the board point to the idea that Mountain Dew should be proud of this one, which I'm sure will go over much better than Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady's anti-hate ad already sparking reactions on the internet. If anything, people will be jazzed about another flavor of Baja Blast to try, which remains one of the best sodas in the world.

With the high stakes of the Super Bowl, the halftime show with Kendrick Lamar, and some banger commercials already hitting the internet, this Sunday might be one of the best finales the NFL has done in a long time. Then again, with my expectations so high, I have a growing sense of worry that it won't live up to the hype. Then again, I'm someone unaffiliated with both teams and just ready to watch a competitive game, I'm sure my expectations differ from many different readers!

Tune in for the Super Bowl on Fox on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend will be keeping readers updated during the game on all of the buzzworthy moments of the game, and, hopefully, some unexpected surprises we didn't see coming.