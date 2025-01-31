Live Stream Eagles vs Chiefs: How To Watch Super Bowl 2025 Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch Super Bowl 59 Online

Watch Super Bowl 2025: Preview

An exciting fixture for Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to right their wrongs after last facing the Kansas City Chiefs just two years ago at Super Bowl LVII, while the Chiefs will be hoping to be the first NFL team to win three back-to-back championship games. Whether you're rooting for the Eagles or the Chiefs (or Taylor Swift) (it's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me), keep reading this guide on how to get a Eagles vs Chiefs live stream and watch Super Bowl 2025 wherever you are with a VPN.

Taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, there's a whole line-up of festivities from the pre-game performances to the Halftime Show to the game itself. There are a number of different viewing options around the world, whether you're after the blockbuster commercials (or not), Kendrick Lamar's headline show, or you just want to see who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

With free streams available, as well as streaming services and cable channels broadcasting the Super Bowl, all the viewing options are listed below. Find out exactly how to watch Super Bowl 2025 and get an Eagles vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2025 for free?

Depending on where you are in the world, there are platforms offering free live streams of the Super Bowl. If you're in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland, or Mexico, you'll be able to live stream Eagles vs Chiefs without paying for an additional streaming service or extortionate cable package.

Owned by Fox Sports since 2020, Tubi will have a free live stream of Super Bowl LIX treatment. Get access to the Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX from 3.30pm ET. It'll also show the Pregame Show, as well as the game itself and the Halftime Show – all in 4K.

Elsewhere around the world, the UK's coverage is 100% free on ITV1 and through its on-demand platform, ITVX, though you will miss out on the big-budget American commercials. In Australia, you'll also be able to live stream Super Bowl LIX for free on 7Plus. In Ireland, it's being broadcast on Virgin Media One and VM Play, while in Mexico you can tune into Azteca 7 for the big game.

Away from home? Use our guide below to unblock your free stream with a VPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 59 at the Super Bowl 2025 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into Fox, for instance, you can still watch Super Bowl LIX just as you would at home.

While services like FuboTV and ITV are only available in their respective countries (the US and UK), there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server, and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home. The same goes for Brits abroad looking for a free stream on ITV.

Watch Super Bowl 2025 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Tubi and ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Super Bowl, head to ITVX.

How To Watch Halftime Show Live Stream in the US

(Image credit: Fox)

Fox has taken back over the reins for the Super Bowl broadcast this year, happening on Sunday, February 9, so make sure you've got means to tune into Fox. Kick off is at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT, though pregame programming begins at 2pm ET, live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Fox is available through most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, though, you've got a few options.

Sling TV hosts Fox through its Sling Blue package in select markets, and is the most affordable option with 50% off your first month bringing the Sling TV price down to $23 ( from $46).

For a more comprehensive cable alternative, pay more for FuboTV and get more than 215 channels, including Fox. Starting from $84.99 a month, you can currently save $25 on your first month and pay $59.99. That's after its 7-day free trial!

You can also opt for a Hulu subscription with its + Live TV package (which offers a 3-day free trial), or YouTube TV.

Outside of the US and want to access yourDon't miss out on Super Bowl Sunday - get a VPN to port yourself back to the US with all the details below on how.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2025 online for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

For Brits, coverage of the game will be shown on ITV1 as well as live via ITVX, beginning at 10.45pm GMT on Sunday, February 9, with the game itself starting at 11.30pm GMT and going on into the early hours of the morning on Monday.

As mentioned, if you can't tune in on linear TV, you'll be able to get a free Super Bowl 2025 live stream on ITV's on-demand platform ITVX, which is accessible across a number of devices.

It's free to sign-up for a ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Alternatively, if you want to tune in and get the Super Bowl commercials (rather than ones for Fairy Liquid and Herbal Essences) as well as the Halftime Show, they'll be shown via NFL Game Pass, which costs just £9.99 for Super Sunday.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX like you would at home.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2025 in Canada

(Image credit: DAZN)

You have a few choices in terms of getting a Super Bowl 2025 live stream come Sunday, February 9. DAZN will be streaming the game from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.

You can opt between its monthly or annual plan, costing $24.99 a month or $249.99 a year.

Those with cable also have the option of both TSN and CTV, who will be televising the game. TSN also has an on-demand platform, TSN Direct, which costs $19.99 a month or $199 a year for those who don't have cable.

Remember, Americans north of the border who wish to tune into their native broadcaster can hop on a VPN to stream Super Bowl via Fox.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2025 live stream in Australia for free

(Image credit: 7Plus)

Aussies can get all the game coverage for free. The Super Bowl will once again air on Channel 7 from 10.30am AEDT on Monday, February 10.

Whether you tune into the channel on linear TV or catch it on its on-demand platform, 7Plus, both are 100% free to watch. You simply need to create an account with a valid Australian ZIP code.