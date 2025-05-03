'No One Would Ever Expect This': Rihanna Revealed Her Favorite Met Gala Looks, And One Was An Afterparty Gown That Involved Butt Cleavage

We’re only a couple of days away from the year's biggest event in celebrity fashion — the Met Gala — and Rihanna will definitely be one of the people to watch for. With her partner A$AP Rocky serving as co-chair for this year’s event, there’s no doubt the power couple will be dropping jaws with their interpretations of the “Tailored for You” theme. In anticipation of the festivities, Rihanna recalled some unforgettable and unexpected ensembles as her favorite Met Gala looks.

Rihanna’s timeless style has evolved over the years to include some wild costumes and one epic pregnancy announcement. But the Met Gala is a whole different ballgame. When she was asked which gowns made her want to work, work, work, work, work her way up the famed gala stairs, she told British Vogue:

No one would ever expect this. There are two. Obviously, the yellow, fur stole that went all the way down the stairs. Nobody will forget that, I will never forget that feeling of discovering that designer based off the design challenge that Anna gave me, basically.

This is an absolute must for any list of top Met Gala looks. The imperial yellow gown radiated on the red carpet at the 2015 event, whose theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

The Chinese couture Guo Pei piece took two years to make, as it was handmade by one woman. That train is absolutely everything — talk about using the Met Gala stairs to your advantage — but the stunning headpiece and statement jewelry can’t go unmentioned.

Rihanna’s second favorite actually comprises the two dresses she wore to the gala a year earlier, as she said:

And my Stella McCartney white cropped top with the skirt, and my after party dress that she made me for that same night with my little ass crack out.

First things first, Rihanna brought sophistication and a look that said, “Bitch Better Have My Money,” in the sassy white Stella McCartney two-piece in 2014. She wore her hair in a messy up-do with diamond choker, with a short train trailing behind her floor-length skirt:

Honestly this looks pretty comfortable in comparison to a lot of the Met Gala outfits we see, and as fierce as the ensemble is, I can’t help but wonder if that played into this being one of her favorites.

Her afterparty look from that night also sticks out, and it’s not hard to see why. The shimmering backless number gets just a tad risqué, dipping low enough to show a bit of butt crack, which gives the illusion of cleavage:

After stunning in white earlier in the evening, she went for gold to party the night away in a sleek dress by Stella McCartney.

You know you’re doing something right when Anna Wintour shouts out your style, and I can’t wait to see what she and her partner get up to — and whether those wild (if unlikely) Kardashian Met Gala rumors are true this time — when A$AP Rocky co-chairs Monday’s Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams.