Nintendo Direct Live Blog: What's Coming Up On Switch And More

Refresh

Miyamoto shows up at the end and thanks everyone for watching Nintendo Direct, and anounces they're launching a Nintendo Today! app. It'll give exclusive Nintendo news, as well as comics and other Nintendo stuff. The app launches later today.

Nintendo is bringing back Tamadochi Life, with Living The Dream! It's not out until 2026, but what little we see of it looks incredible.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion gives us the classic beat-em-up arcade vibes as quite a few Marvel heroes are available to play in this exciting title. Four player co-op makes this one a must-play for me, and a great prep for seeing how the Avengers: Doomsday cast will look together. MARVEL Cosmic Invasion - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots is coming to Switch, and I'm so excited to see another golf game announced. No shade to Mario Golf, but this seems a lot better than the Nintendo sports title. Game is out this year.

Monument Valley 1 and 2 are announced, launch April 15th. Monument Valley 3 is out this summer.

High On LIfe, Dear Villagers, The Wandering Village, King Of Meat, Lou's Lagoon, Fantasy Life i are all announced in quick succession. We also get a remake of Saga Frontier 2 announcement that is out later today. SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo gives an update on digital games. Nintendo will allow for virtual game cards, which will allow all users on a Switch to play games. There's also an ability to eject a game and move it to another system. You can also lend games to family members.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is announced for 2026. Rhythm Heaven Groove – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Pokemon Legends ZA, a new title for the series is out. You choose between three partner Pokemon, in Lumiose City. There's Wild Zones where wild Pokemon can be caught. Lots of exploration in this game. Game will be out later this year. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Tamagotchi Plaza is announced. It has similar vibes to Animal Crossing but with more shops, and appears to look a lot larger. Plus, we get the fun of Tamagotchi without worrying about them dying like those 90s toys. Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Eternal Life Of Goldman (indie 2D platformer) is shown as a holiday release, as well as a collection of Gradius games. Rift of the Necrodancer is up next. Lots to love about it, reminds me of Guitar Hero and it's out today.

Witchbrook is shown. It's an isometric that looks to combine Harry Potter with like the best Hayao Miyazaki films. Four player co-op sounds awesome, and like the Hogwarts experience many have wanted. The Game is out holiday 2025. Witchbrook – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Disney Villains Cursed Cafe is up next, for those Disney Adults who need more stuff not for kids, this feels like a great entry. You play a barista for villains. What's better is it's out today! Disney Villains Cursed Café – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is finally here, and it looks glorious. We see gameplay of Samus in a large forest planet. It appears to be the typical Metroid Prime gameplay fans are used to. Samus now has psychic abilities, but we don't know why. I'm assuming the story will reveal it. It has a 2025 release date! Hopefully, its success leads to that Metroid Prime movie we all want. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Story Of Seasons Grand Bazaar is coming from the DS to Switch. The game has a vibe similar to Harvest Moon with prettier graphics. It also looks like sales are a big part of the game as well. STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Patapon 1+2 Replay, a remaster of the classic rhythm game is coming to Switch. PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Next up is No Sleep For Kaname Date. Something that seems similar to Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, but with more puzzle solving. Game will be available July 25th. No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo kicks off things with a trailer for the fantasy RPG DragonQuest 1&2. It's a very pretty 2D remake. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake and 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - Official Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army is up next. Game has Persona vibes, and will arrive in June. RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On