What’s Going On With The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2? Keegan-Michael Key’s Update Should Excite Die-Hard Nintendo Fans
Considering we aren’t going to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 until well after the 2025 movie schedule has concluded, it’s perfectly normal behavior for fans to wish there was a Legend of Zelda-like musical instrument we could play to control the flow of time. (Anyone who just thought, “Why not use Mario’s Time Machine?” can GTFO right now.) Thankfully, star Keegan-Michael Key has shared some new details that will likely get fellow longtime fans as pumped as I am about the upcoming video game adaptation.
Resident fun guy Toad is voiced by the Key & Peele vet, and is as core to the Super Mario franchise as the plumber brothers and Princess Peach, so it only makes sense that the actor would be privy to the majority of the film’s sequences and locations, if not all of them. And it sounds like at least one very familiar setting will be explored on the big screen, along with a slew of video game references. As Key put it:
Anytime anyone says "lore," it just presents a reason and motivation to toss every other life responsibility aside in order to fully focus on the entire history of creator Shigeru Miyamoto's inspirations and accomplishments regarding the Mario Bros. franchise and brand. But I guess life doesn't work like that, so we'll have to spend a little less time speculating about what kinds of easter eggs there are and where it takes place.
Still, such speculating seems to be a warranted concept, as Key continued to tease how the second film will incorporate elements from the nearly 40-year-old video game sereis. As he put it:
Loving everything he just said there, and I don't think it's outside the realm of logical thinking to lightly assume that he's hinting at the second movie going far outside the borders of the Mushroom Kingdom and into outer space for the star systems of Super Mario Galaxy, a theory I posited back in March when Miyamoto also used world-broadening as a teasy concept.
Sure, "widened out the universe" can mean several things, but we're taking it at full mustachioed-face value here, because that's really one of the core video game ideas that didn't get featured in a big way for the first Super Mario Bros. Movie. And there were already so many easter eggs and references jammed in there, so pairing the Chris Pratt-voiced hero with a talking star might have been too much too soon. But after making more than a billion dollars at the box office, not even the sky is the limit here.
It's hard to even think about who might be considered a deep-cut character in the age of the Internet where no details are ignored in the thousands and thousands of videos that gamers have made about this francise. I'm all about more Paper Mario and Super Mario RPG references, though, if anyone is paying attention to me.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026, but don't forget to check out the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Mario & Luigi: Brothership when it arrives on November 7.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.