Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Opens Up About Being 'On Team Hannah' With The Pregnancy Storyline: 'She's On A Journey'
Hannah's pregnancy journey has a long way to go.
Chicago Med is currently on winter break after the fall finale in the 2025 TV schedule, but will return early in the 2026 TV schedule to pay off on the dangerous cliffhanger. While Lenox is the character whose life was left in danger, Jessy Schram's Hannah Asher has had a major ongoing storyline in Season 11 due to the character's pregnancy. The plan to co-parent with Archer has gotten more complicated the farther along she gets, while Ripley still seems to be nursing a grudge. Schram spoke with CinemaBlend about the storyline and Team Hannah.
Schram will return to the small screen sooner than the Chicago Med winter finale in January with a Hallmark Christmas movie, but it sounds like there's going to be plenty ahead for Hannah fans in the new year. When I noted to the actress during our interview that I've been Team Hannah rather than Team Dasher (Dean/Hannah) or Team Rasher (Ripley/Hannah) all season, she responded with her take:
Planning on having a baby together is one thing; having the support of a significant other is entirely different, and Hannah's conflict with Archer about tests she does or doesn't need suggests that she could really use somebody who's on her side as more than her future co-parent. That's not to say that their relationship was totally soured by the end of the fall season of Med, with Jessy Schram referring to Archer as a "safe place." She went on:
There's still plenty of time before Hannah is due, unless there's a massive winter time jump in the new year after the show resolves Lenox's cliffhanger, so she has time for her "journey" before Schram has to start wearing the bigger baby bump as part of her wardrobe on set. Whether she'll be allowing more support as the season continues remains to be seen.
Pregnancy also hasn't been her only storyline, as fans saw her bonding with Naomi toward the end of the fall. Still, when Archer spent some time in the fall finale flirting with another (more age-appropriate) surgeon in the OR, I couldn't help but feel for Hannah since she doesn't have as many options to pursue romance at this time. Schram weighed in:
Is dating possible for a woman while pregnant? Sure, and Goodwin even proved that earlier this season when her kids learned that her oldest had a different father because she was already pregnant when she started her relationship with Bert. But that seems unlikely for Hannah at this point in her journey... as far as fans have seen, anyway. Jessy Schram is already filming for the rest of Season 11, and she went on to say:
The only bad news for viewers is that Chicago Med won't return to NBC until Wednesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET, but we can all check out past episodes streaming with a Peacock subscription. Jessy Schram will be back on TV much sooner, with A Suite Holiday Romance as her latest Hallmark Christmas movie.
Schram stars opposite Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood, and plays a writer who spends the holiday season at the Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City. Suffice it to say that her character finds more than just inspiration during her time there! And as a perk, the actress definitely gets to wear a lot more sparkly dresses in A Suite Holiday Romance than she does on Chicago Med.
