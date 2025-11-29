Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Opens Up About Being 'On Team Hannah' With The Pregnancy Storyline: 'She's On A Journey'

Chicago Med is currently on winter break after the fall finale in the 2025 TV schedule, but will return early in the 2026 TV schedule to pay off on the dangerous cliffhanger. While Lenox is the character whose life was left in danger, Jessy Schram's Hannah Asher has had a major ongoing storyline in Season 11 due to the character's pregnancy. The plan to co-parent with Archer has gotten more complicated the farther along she gets, while Ripley still seems to be nursing a grudge. Schram spoke with CinemaBlend about the storyline and Team Hannah.

Schram will return to the small screen sooner than the Chicago Med winter finale in January with a Hallmark Christmas movie, but it sounds like there's going to be plenty ahead for Hannah fans in the new year. When I noted to the actress during our interview that I've been Team Hannah rather than Team Dasher (Dean/Hannah) or Team Rasher (Ripley/Hannah) all season, she responded with her take:

To be honest, if I'm on Team Hannah too, I would say right now she's not getting the support that she needs from a significant other. One, because she doesn't have a significant other, but also because there is this push and pull when it comes to Archer, and then Ripley has since moved on and gone away for the time being. So I would say that she's very much a single pregnant woman, that while she has somebody that she'll co-parent with, and she has a friend, it's made things complicated between them.

Planning on having a baby together is one thing; having the support of a significant other is entirely different, and Hannah's conflict with Archer about tests she does or doesn't need suggests that she could really use somebody who's on her side as more than her future co-parent. That's not to say that their relationship was totally soured by the end of the fall season of Med, with Jessy Schram referring to Archer as a "safe place." She went on:

While he is a safe place, he can't be her full safe place. She has her own things as a woman that she's going through, and he's going through his own things. So she can't really burst the bubble too much. I would say that she's getting as much support as she's allowing to happen, but that she is on a journey that she's really been taking on solo right now.

There's still plenty of time before Hannah is due, unless there's a massive winter time jump in the new year after the show resolves Lenox's cliffhanger, so she has time for her "journey" before Schram has to start wearing the bigger baby bump as part of her wardrobe on set. Whether she'll be allowing more support as the season continues remains to be seen.

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Pregnancy also hasn't been her only storyline, as fans saw her bonding with Naomi toward the end of the fall. Still, when Archer spent some time in the fall finale flirting with another (more age-appropriate) surgeon in the OR, I couldn't help but feel for Hannah since she doesn't have as many options to pursue romance at this time. Schram weighed in:

That is such an interesting thing of dating during pregnancy. [laughs] A man has a lot of different options, I guess you could say, in how he goes about that world, and being single, or wanting to be respectful to the scenario. And it's a different focus that men and women have when pregnancy happens, because literally, the baby is attached to the woman. So it'll be interesting.

Is dating possible for a woman while pregnant? Sure, and Goodwin even proved that earlier this season when her kids learned that her oldest had a different father because she was already pregnant when she started her relationship with Bert. But that seems unlikely for Hannah at this point in her journey... as far as fans have seen, anyway. Jessy Schram is already filming for the rest of Season 11, and she went on to say:

I know how things are playing out right now, and I don't want to spoil too much, but we will kind of embark down that journey a bit of what happens when other people are around and other options want to be explored.

The only bad news for viewers is that Chicago Med won't return to NBC until Wednesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET, but we can all check out past episodes streaming with a Peacock subscription. Jessy Schram will be back on TV much sooner, with A Suite Holiday Romance as her latest Hallmark Christmas movie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Schram stars opposite Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood, and plays a writer who spends the holiday season at the Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City. Suffice it to say that her character finds more than just inspiration during her time there! And as a perk, the actress definitely gets to wear a lot more sparkly dresses in A Suite Holiday Romance than she does on Chicago Med.