Chicago P.D. Boss Hyped The Winter Premiere's 'Ticking Clock' Cliffhanger, And I’m Curious To See How Voight Handles It
Prepare for an "adrenaline ride," according to the showrunner!
Months after Chicago P.D. ended the first half of Season 13 on a major cliffhanger for the newest member of the Intelligence Unit, the One Chicago cop drama is returning in the 2026 TV schedule to pick off where the fall finale left off. According to showrunner Gwen Sigan, the way NBC's winter premiere picks up is something that they "rarely" do on the show, and this could be an interesting showcase for Voight to kick off the new year.
Chicago P.D.'s winter premiere is somewhat forebodingly titled "Born Screaming," and will feature Voight and the rest of the team working to close out the Bell case after more bodies started dropping in the fall finale and a young girl's fate was left in question. P.D. ended on "To Be Continued" in 2025 after Imani broke into the Bell house to try and protect Julie, but the little girl was nowhere to be seen and the credits rolled with the implication that the dangerous Raymond Bell had arrived.
When I spoke with showrunner Gwen Sigan ahead of the winter premiere on January 7 (which will be streaming next day with a Peacock subscription), she opened up about how "Born Screaming" will resolve the "To Be Continued" cliffhanger:
Chicago P.D. can be the most procedural of the three One Chicago shows, with Season 13 not explaining Ruzek's absence with any kind of storyline. So, a "To Be Continued" is a rarity, especially in the middle of a season rather than at the very end. Fans can look forward to Imani in action, as teased by the preview, rather than the episode skipping over the aftermath of her break-in to find Julie.
The showrunner went on to explain why Imani was the Intelligence Unit officer who let got caught up in the Bell case to the point that she ended 2025 alone and in danger:
Gwen Sigan had previously shared that Imani was "designed to in many ways become a bit like a partner for Voight," which created a dynamic for Voight that was arguably the most complicated since he started teaming up with Upon more frequently. So, how will Voight react to Imani chasing her impulses, when he's not exactly innocent of doing the same thing himself?
According to the showrunner, we're not going to see them taking entirely different paths, but more "parallel" approaches. Gwen Sigan elaborated:
I always enjoy seeing Hank "Tell Me The Truth So I Can Lie For You" Voight have to take the higher road when his officers need to be reined in, and that seems to be the case with Imani in Season 13. Sigan went on to describe the conflict between the sergeant and the Intelligence Unit newcomer:
It should be interesting to see just how action-packed the premiere is when it comes to consequences for Imani not waiting for an official go-ahead. If the crisis is moving at a furious pace, perhaps there won't be time for a slap on the wrist. If there's a stall in the search for Julie... well, that could certainly lead to some of the conflict that the showrunner previewed. Check out the preview for the winter premiere:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of Chicago P.D. Season 13, following the Chicago Fire premiere with some "heartache" at 9 p.m. ET and the Chicago Med returns with a curious time jump at 8 p.m. ET. You can also revisit earlier episodes via Peacock.
