CBS’ FBI’s Latest Episode Had A Major Hole, But The Reveal Rescued It To Become One My Favorites

Spoilers are ahead for Episode 12 of FBI Season 8 on CBS, called "Daybreak" and available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

The happiness of the Scolina wedding from the winter premiere could only last so long in the world of FBI, and the latest episode in the 2026 TV schedule brought back a killer who seemed poised to become the Season 8 big bad back in the fall. The result almost felt like a classic bottle episode with Oslo shooting his way through 26 Fed, and I was loving how realistic the whole sequence of events felt... except for one massive, gaping hole. Fortunately, FBI filled in that hole, and "Daybreak" is going to go down as one of my all-time favorite OA episodes.

It wasn't clear right off the bat that Oslo was the one who was back in the mix, as he was in disguise for the first person he killed in the episode. The assassin was hunting down witnesses before they could testify in front of a grand jury, and he didn't let a little thing like FBI protective custody within the well-protected field office building stop him from claiming another victim.

The agents then had to protect the last surviving witness, Lynnette, but with the building locked down and Oslo taking advantage of the 26 Fed's various safety measures, Maggie and OA ended up in an elevator with Lynnette, desperately trying to escape from Oslo shooting down at them from above. Maggie and their witness managed to get out, but the elevator doors closed on OA and Oslo – who had already dropped several bodies in the last few hours – battling it out.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Luckily, OA came out on top in the fisticuffs, but catching Oslo wasn't the end of the story. It turned out that Oslo was acting on the orders of Tribune, a mystery person who was holding his daughter hostage. The agents managed to save his daughter, Imogen, and Isobel dug up the dirt she needed to confront Anna Vorpe about her role in making the whole mess happen to cover her own crimes. Then, the SAC got the bad news: Anna had higher-ups in the government covering her tracks, and Isobel couldn't expose her.

Up until the reveal that Anna was behind the whole fiasco, I was trying to ignore one very big hole to go along with all the action: how did Oslo get into 26 Fed in the first place? I was a little concerned over the commercial breaks that the episode would skip over the detail or give an unsatisfying explanation for it, perhaps just for the sake of setting up an action-packed plot with an assassin stalking our heroes through the halls of their own building.

And that would have been disappointing, to say the least, because there were some wonderfully realistic elements of the episode. I loved that there were no illusions about the fact that Oslo was going to be caught, whether or not he did succeed in killing Lynnette. I loved that setting the chase in the middle of the night made it feasible that Oslo had a chance of killing Lynnette within the FBI. And I really love that OA won the fight in the elevator.

As Maggie pointed out early in the episode, OA is a pretty big guy, and fans see him chasing down criminals on a weekly basis. No offense intended at all to 58-year-old Rudolf Martin, who plays Oslo, but Oslo besting OA in a fistfight in that elevator would have really put my suspension of disbelief to test.

All I needed was a good explanation for how he got into the building. Thankfully, Isobel and Anna Thorpe provided just that. Between her giving him access and the skills that made him such a highly sought-after assassin, I could believe in him infiltrating 26 Fed, killing one witness, and coming close to killing the second.

This may not have been the episode of FBI with the highest city-wide stakes like the fall finale for Jubal, but the suspense was great and was a reminder that FBI doesn't necessarily need crises of a massive scale to raise the stakes.

All in all, I'm glad that FBI is going strong despite changing nights for Season 8 and the cancellations of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. Keep tuning in to CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET for the newest episodes of Season 8, and stick around afterwards if you've become a fan of CIA. Star Nick Gehlfuss has explained why the FBI/CIA pairing is "perfect" for primetime.